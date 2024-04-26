Top pick TE Brock Bowers joins Raiders he grew up watching practice at his Napa middle school

At a young age, Brock Bowers had a frontrow seat every August when the Raiders came to Napa for training camp. The Raiders held camp on the grounds of Redwood Middle School where Bowers attended. Little did he know at the time, he would one day be donning those same uniforms.

The Raiders selected Bowers out of Georgia with the 13th overall pick.

“They used to have training camp right here in Napa, literally at my middle school,” said Bowers after being drafted by the Raiders. “It’s kind of cool how things come full circle like that. I remember going to watch them practice in training camp. It’s kind of cool how it comes around like that.”

“I remember watching… I think Derek Carr was there and I think I got an autograph from him and that was pretty sweet. That was one of my most memorable things.”

As it happens, the Raiders left Napa the same year Bowers did. The Napa High alum graduated in 2020, the same year the Raiders left for Vegas. Now after three years at Georgia, Bowers re-joins the team he watched growing up.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire