Top pick Chase Dollander strong again, Spokane Indians extend season-opening streak to seven games with 7-6 win over Tri-City

Apr. 12—From staff reports

PASCO — Chase Dollander, the Colorado Rockies first round pick in last summer's MLB draft, has made just two professional appearances. If he keeps things up, though, he may not be long for the High-A Northwest League.

Unfortunately, the bullpen blew a four-run lead in the ninth for the second game in a row, spoiling Dollander's chance to pick up his first win of the season.

But as they did Thursday night, the Spokane Indians scored in extra innings and ran their season-opening win streak to seven with a 7-6 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils at Gesa Stadium on Friday.

It's the Indians longest win streak to start a season in at least 20 years.

In the 10th, pinch-runner Jean Perez scored on a fielding error, which also allowed Juan Guerrero to reach base. Guerrero later scored on a throwing error on a sacrifice bunt attempt by Parker Kelly.

Zach Agnos, who gave up the tying run in the ninth, allowed another run in the 10th but pitched out of trouble to preserve the win.

Dollander struck out seven and allowed one run over five innings. He gave up just four hits and one walk, and the lone run came in his last inning of work on a solo homer by Caleb Ketchup. He threw 84 pitches, 56 for strikes. The 22-year-old has given up one run on four hits and four walks with 15 strikeouts in two starts over 10 innings this season.

Luis Amoroso tossed a perfect sixth inning, and Braxton Hyde struck out three over two scoreless. Felix Ramires allowed a couple of runs in the ninth and was lifted in favor of Agnos with two down and runners on the corners.

Agnos was greeted by RBI singles from Ben Gobbel and Denzer Guzman to tie the game.

The Indians (7-0) got their offense started in the third inning. Cole Carrigg led off with a walk and went to second on a bunt single by Dyan Jorge. Kyle Karros followed with a two-run double, then stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Bryant Betancourt.

They added a run in the fourth on a single by Jorge and another double by Karros.

Ketchup homered in the fifth to make it a three-run game, but Spokane picked up a run in the seventh when Betancourt plated Karros from second with a single to right.

Jorge finished 3 for 5 with two runs, raising his season average to .414. Karros had three hits, two runs and three RBIs.

The series continues Saturday at 6:30 p.m.