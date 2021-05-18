Top photos from the Vikings’ rookie minicamp

The Minnesota Vikings released key veterans to free up cap space this offseason. That helped the team maneuver in free agency.

It also helped them get enough money to sign draft picks and undrafted free agents. The Vikings’ rookie camp is a great way for those first-year players to get acclimated to the team.

There was plenty of intrigue surrounding this year’s rookie camp, as third-round pick and quarterback Kellen Mond took reps in a Minnesota uniform. Mond will likely not be the starter in 2021, but after that, he could be the team’s next quarterback, assuming he develops.

Here are the top photos of Mond and other players from camp:

Minnesota Vikings defenseman Christian Darrisaw practices during NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond attends NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

Vikings rookies, including defensemen Christian Darrisaw, front left, and Wyatt Davis practice during NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

Minnesota Vikings rookie Camryn Bynum, right, listens to head coach Mike Zimmer during NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

Minnesota Vikings rookies, including safety Camryn Bynum, left, practice during NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

Minnesota Vikings rookies, including defensemen Evin Ksiezarczyk, front left, and Wyatt Davis practice during NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

Minnesota Vikings rookies, including quarterback Kellen Mond, right, practice during NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

