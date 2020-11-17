Top photos from the Vikings’ first half against the Bears

After a 1-5 start, the Vikings are trying to go about the unlikely task of winning three consecutive games over divisional opponents.

So far, so good. Minnesota has won two in a row — with victories over the Packers and Lions. Now, the team is currently leading the Bears 7-6 on Monday night.

It’s not over yet, of course. The Vikings are hanging onto the first half lead at the moment.

Winning the game puts the team at 4-5. Losing, however, adds a pretty significant setback to the playoff race.

Here are the top photos from the Vikings’ game vs. the Bears in Week 10:

Photo: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Photo: Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports

Photo: Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo

Photo: Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports

Photo: Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo

Photo: Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports

Photo: Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports

Photo: Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Photo:Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo

Photo: Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo/