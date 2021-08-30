Top photos from the final NFL preseason action

Everyone starts fresh ...

USAT

The NFL preseason has come to an end, with teams now making cuts to get their rosters to the 53-main limit by Tuesday. Before that, however, everyone had a chance to make their case for earning a spot on one of the 32 teams. In case you missed any of the action, here's the roundup from the final slate of games...

Philadelphia Eagles, 31, New York Jets 31

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com When is a tie the equivalent of a victory? When James Morgan connects with Kenny Yeboah with the clock running out to give the Jets a shot at a deadlock with the Eagles. Josh Adams ran into the 2-point conversion and because there is no OT in preseason, voila, a tie.

Indianapolis Colts 27, Detroit Lions 17

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

The Colts' won the battle and lost another quarterback. Rookie Sam Ehlinger suffered a knee injury that will keep him out 5-6 weeks. This comes after Carson Wentz has already missed time with foot problems. Wentz could -- should? -- be back for the opener. If not, Jacob Eason and Brett Hundley are the QBs also on the roster.

Carolina Panthers 34, Pittsburgh Steelers 9

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of former Jets connected for Carolina. Sam Darnold found Robby Anderson with a pass as Robert Spillane was beaten in coverage.

Carolina Panthers 34, Pittsburgh Steelers 9

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Dwayne Haskins had a chance to make a case for sticking with the Steelers. Coach Mike Tomlin was far from wowed after the former No. 1 pick of Washington's 9-of-16, 1-TD, 1-pick, 108-yard performance. Don't be stunned to see the Buckeye's name among those cut.

Kansas City Chiefs 26, Minnesota Vikings 25

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl IV it wasn't as KC and Minnesota got together. It was still an entertaining contest. In case anyone forgot, Tyreek Hill can still run past any DB and make a catch for a touchdown.

Buffalo Bills 19, Green Bay Packers 0

Story continues

JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE

Could the final game of the preseason be a Super Bowl preview? It wouldn't be shocking if Green Bay and Buffalo made it to SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13. Micah Hyde of the Bills made a spectacular pick on this play.

Buffalo Bills 19, Green Bay Packers 0

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers running back Kylin Hill leaps over Buffalo Bills defensive back Siran Neal dring the second quarter.

Baltimore Ravens 37, Washington Football Team 3

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Binjimen Victor catches a touchdown over Washington Football Team safety Troy Apke.

Baltimore Ravens 37, Washington 3

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins taken off the field on a cart after injuring a knee during the first quarter.

Chicago Bears 27, Tennessee Titans 24

Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com

Chicago Bears wide receiver Dazz Newsome is tackled by Tennessee Titans cornerback Breon Borders,

Chicago Bears 27, Tennessee Titans 24

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Jesper Horsted makes a one-handed catch for a touchdown over Tennessee Titans linebacker Jan Johnson.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23, Houston Texans 16

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans defensive back Terrence Brooks leaps with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Jose Borregales attempts to make a tackle.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23, Houston Texans 16

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The picture says it all.

Denver Broncos 17, Los Angeles Rams 12

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

A Denver Broncos cheerleader performs in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams.

Denver Broncos 17, Los Angeles Rams 12

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Jamar Johnson and P.J. Locke of the Denver Broncos celebrate after breaking up a pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter.

Seattle Seahawks 27, Los Angeles Chargers 0

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick.

Jacksonville Jaguars 34, Dallas Cowboys 14

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Jeff Cotton Jr. celebrates a touchdown on the star in the end zone during the second quarter.

Miami Dolphins 29, Cincinnati Bengals 26

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Joe Bachie breaks up a pass intended for Miami Dolphins running back Gerrid Doaks in the third quarter.

Miami Dolphins 29, Cincinnati Bengals 26

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss attempts to catch a pass against Miami Dolphins linebacker Josh Harvey Clemons.

San Francisco 49ers 34, Las Vegas Raiders 10

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sportss

A fan of the San Francisco 49ers during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium.

San Francisco 49ers 34, Las Vegas Raiders 10

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix runs with the ball alongside linebacker Elijah Sullivan (59) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (20) during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders,

New England Patriots 22, New York Giants 20

USAT

Tre Nixon of the New England Patriots is tackled by Madre Harper of the New York Giants.

New England Patriots 22, New York Giants 20

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots wide receiver Isaiah Zuber can not complete a reception in front of New York Giants cornerback Rodarius Williams.

Cleveland Browns 19, Atlanta Falcons 10

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks passes to running back Qadree Ollison.

Cleveland Browns 19, Atlanta Falcons 10

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge scores a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Chris Williamson (29) and safety Richie Grant (27). Related: Crystal football NFL predictions: Win-loss records for all 32 teams in 2021

1

1