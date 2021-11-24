Top photos from the Bills’ loss to the Colts

The Buffalo Bills lost to the Indianapolis Colts in big fashion, 41-15, in Week 11.

While an ugly game for the Bills there were a few good moments. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs did score twice for Buffalo (6-4), at least.

Even though the contest wasn’t really easy on the eyes, we did get some decent photos from it.

Check out the best pictures from Sunday’s game right here:

Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) expresses frustration to back judge Greg Steed (12) in the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Taylor leaps over Bills players for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Indianapolis Colts At Buffalo Bills Nfl On Sunday Nov 21 2021 At Highmark Stadium In Orchard Park N Y

Long snapper (46) Luke Rhodes of the Indianapolis Colts lines up against the Buffalo Bills in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Orchard Park, NY. The Colts defeated the Bills 41-15. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Marshawn Lynch participates in pre-game activities before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills reacts to a play in the game against the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 21: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills is rushed by Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 21: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball in the game against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 21: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills scores a touchdown during the second quarter in the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

Wide receiver (19) Isaiah McKensie of the Buffalo Bills fumbles a kickoff against the Indianapolis Colts in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrates his touchdown catch by using a photographers camera against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 21: Isaiah McKenzie #19 of the Buffalo Bills is tackled by Jahleel Addae #41 of the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

