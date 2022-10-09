Top photos from the Bills’ 38-3 win over the Steelers

Check out some of the best photos and images taken from the Buffalo Bills’ 38-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5:`

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Tyrel Dodson #53 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates a missed Pittsburgh Steelers field goal during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: James Cook #28 of the Buffalo Bills rushes for a touchdown against Jamir Jones #48 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: James Cook #28 of the Buffalo Bills leaps into the stands after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills hug after the game at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills and Mitch Trubisky #10 of the Pittsburgh Steelers hug after the game at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills scrambles with the ball avoiding a tackle by James Pierre #42 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Oct 9, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) carries the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) makes a catch and scores a touchdown with Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) defending during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (16) makes a catch with Pittsburgh Steelers safety Tre Norwood (21) defending during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) after a catch in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) greets Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) after the game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin speak after the game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs (14) high-steps his way to yards after the catch during their game Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips celebrates a third down defensive stop on Pittsburgh in the first half during their game Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa celebrates a big third down stop against Pittsburgh in the first half during their game Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver celebrates a big third down stop on Pittsburgh in the first half during their game Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

Bills receiver Khalil Shakir (10), runs into the end zone with his first career touchdown reception against Pittsburgh during their game Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Buffalo Bills’ Jamison Crowder #80 high-fives fans beforee the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills is tackled by Cameron Sutton #20 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills takes the field during player introductions against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with Gabe Davis #13 after a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after a missed Pittsburgh Steelers field goal during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates a touchdown catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is tackled by Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

