Top photos from the Bills’ 35-23 win over the Patriots

Check out the top photos from the Buffalo Bills’ 35-23 win over the New England Patriots in Week 18 below:

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Daniel Ekuale #95 of the New England Patriots sacks Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Matt Milano #58 of the Buffalo Bills defends Damien Harris #37 of the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: John Brown #16 of the Buffalo Bills catches a touchdown pass while Devin McCourty #32 of the New England Patriots watches during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: John Brown #16 of the Buffalo Bills catches a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: John Brown #16 of the Buffalo Bills catches a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: John Brown #16 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with fans after catching a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills points downfield while attempting a pass during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with John Brown #16 of the Buffalo Bills after Brown’s touchdown reception during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Matthew Judon #9 of the New England Patriots tackles Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Tre’Davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills holds up a three in honor of Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after intercepting a pass during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Tremaine Edmunds #49 of the Buffalo Bills tackles Hunter Henry #85 of the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Running back James Cook #28 of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball as cornerback Tae Hayes #39 of the New England Patriots defends during the game at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills stiff arms Matthew Judon #9 of the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after caching a touchdown pass over Jonathan Jones #31 of the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after catching a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills talks to Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots after Buffalo’s 35-23 win at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Nyheim Hines #20 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after Buffalo’s 35-23 win against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after Buffalo’s 35-23 win against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Tremaine Edmunds #49 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after an interception during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Tremaine Edmunds #49 of the Buffalo Bills intercepts a pass intended for Hunter Henry #85 of the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Taiwan Jones #25 of the Buffalo Bills attempts to tackle Marcus Jones #25 of the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills catches a touchdown pass over Jonathan Jones #31 of the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills catches a touchdown pass over Jonathan Jones #31 of the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Jan 8, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 8, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 8, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) reacts to intercepting a pass against the New England Patriots in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 8, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) gets cheers from fans and teammates alike after making an interception against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 8, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; CBS sideline commentator Tracy Wolfson interviews Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) after the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Bills tight end Dawson Knox celebrates his touchdown catch with quarterback Josh Allen.

Bills running back James Cook finds running room against the Patriots.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen steps up to throw as Patriots Josh Uche pressures him.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Patriots Hunter Henry. The play whelped the Bills beat the Patriots 35-23.

Bills fans show their support for injured Buffalo player Damar Hamlin.

Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers managed to keep both feet inbounds on this touchdown catch.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Nyheim Hines #20 of the Buffalo Bills returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills runs past Marcus Jones #25 of the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills catches a touchdown during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills medical staff and trainers are introduced before the game with the Patriots. The medical staff is created with saving Bills player Damar Hamlin’s life by starting CPR so quickly after his injury on Cincinnati.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: The scoreboard depicts a message of support for Damar Hamlin during the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

