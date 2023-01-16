Top photos from the Bills’ 34-31 Wild-Card win over the Dolphins

Check out the top photos from the Buffalo Bills’ 34-31 win over the Miami Dolphins during the Wild Card below:

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 15: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of the game in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 15: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks to pass against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of the game in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 15: Kaiir Elam #24 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with teammates after an interception against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter of the game in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 15: Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of the game in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 15: Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after defeating the Miami Dolphins 34-31 in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 15: Skylar Thompson #19 of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass against the Buffalo Bills during the second half in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 15: Spencer Brown #79, Josh Allen #17 and Ryan Bates #71 of the Buffalo Bills look on against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of the game in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Story continues

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 15: Kaiir Elam #24 of the Buffalo Bills lays on the field after an injury during the fourth quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 15: Shaq Lawson #90 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after a play against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter of the game in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Jan 15, 2023; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) celebrates a touchdown reception against the Buffalo Bills during the first half in a NFL wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 15, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) is hit by Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) in the second half during a wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 15, 2023; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) fumbles the ball after being hit by Miami Dolphins safety Eric Rowe (21) during the second half in a NFL wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 15, 2023; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) fumbles the ball as he is sacked by Miami Dolphins safety Eric Rowe (21) during the second half in a NFL wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 15, 2023; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam (24) intercepts a pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield (14) during the second half in a NFL wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 15, 2023; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second half in a NFL wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 15, 2023; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second half in a NFL wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 15, 2023; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles away from Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) during the second half in a NFL wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 15, 2023; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) catches a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the second half in a NFL wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 15, 2023; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs the ball against Miami Dolphins safety Elijah Campbell (22) during the second half in a NFL wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Bills running back James Cook runs past Miami’s Zach Sieler .

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 15: Dean Marlowe #31 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after an interception against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter of the game in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Bills tight end Dawson Knox catches a six yard touchdown pass against Miami.

Ag3i6815

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 15: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after a reception against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter of the game in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 15: Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with Dion Dawkins #73 after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter of the game in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Jan 15, 2023; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Siran Neal warms up before playing against the Miami Dolphins in a NFL wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 15, 2023; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (28) warms up before playing against the Miami Dolphins in a NFL wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 15, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is interviewed after defeating the Miami Dolphins during a wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 15, 2023; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) before a snap against the Miami Dolphins during the first half in a NFL wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire