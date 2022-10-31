Top photos from the Bills’ 27-17 win over the Packers

Check out the top photos from the Buffalo Bills’ 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers below:

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 30: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills rushes during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 30: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills rushes during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 30: Tyler Bass #2 of the Buffalo Bills kicks a field goal during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 30: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 30: Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills is tackled by Isaiah McDuffie #58 of the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 30: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills and Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers talk after their game at Highmark Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Oct 30, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) returns a kickoff as Green Bay Packers safety Dallin Leavitt (6) misses a tackle in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball looking to pass against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) extends the ball to pick up a first down against the Green Bay Packers in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs with the ball with Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) defending during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) running with the ball during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) intercepts a pass and runs with the ball with Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) defending during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) runs with the ball after making a catch against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is pressured in the pocket by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah McKenzie scoots in for a six-yard touchdown run to give the Bills a 21-7 lead.

Bills running back James Cook looks for running room against Packers Adrian Amos.

Bills running back James Cook cuts back against Packers Adrian Amos.

Bills receiver Gabe Davis races across the field after a catch.

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs catches a touchdown pass against the Packers

After scoring on a 7 yard touchdown run, Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie celebrates with Josh Allen.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano celebrates his interception with Greg Rousseau in a 27-17 win over the Packers.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 30: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills rushes the quarterback during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 30: Jordan Phillips #97 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after a tackle during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Oct 30, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) avoids a tackle by Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith (91) and safety Adrian Amos (31) to throw a touchdown in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 30: Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Oct 30, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) can’t hold on to a catch in the end zone as Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) defends in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

