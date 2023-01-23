Top photos from the Bills’ 27-10 divisional-round loss to the Bengals

Check out the top photos from the Buffalo Bills’ 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC divisional round:

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals calls a play against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills scrambles against Dax Hill #23 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills reacts against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills reacts against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills kneels on the field after a play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills slides against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills scrambles against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Story continues

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills talks with Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals after the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills with a score of 27 to 10. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drops back to throw a pass in the third quarter of the NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals won 27-10 to advance to the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills Afc Divisional Jan 22 327

Bills quarterback Josh Allen walks off the field after throwing an interception late in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 22 In the background the Cincinnati Bengals players celebrate.

Dejected Buffalo Bills Josh Allen After Fourth Quarter Interception

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) is upended by Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) on a carry in the second quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills Afc Divisional Jan 22 0322

Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) tackles Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) on a run in the first quarter of the NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals led 17-7 at halftime.

Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills Afc Divisional Jan 22 463

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs off the field as the Bills prepare to punt in the first quarter of the NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals led 17-7 at halftime.

Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills Afc Divisional Jan 22 402

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) tackles Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) in the fourth quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills Afc Divisional Jan 22 1397

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) helps up Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) after tackling him in the first quarter of the NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals led 17-7 at halftime.

Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills Afc Divisional Jan 22 499

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) is unable to maintain control through a catch in the end zone as Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) defends in the second quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The catch was ruled incomplete upon further review.

Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills Afc Divisional Jan 22 0346

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) is unable to catch up to a deep pass under pressure from Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) in the fourth quarter of the NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals won 27-10 to advance to the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills Afc Divisional Jan 22 347

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) paces on the field between plays in the fourth quarter of the NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals won 27-10 to advance to the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills Afc Divisional Jan 22 96

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) in the first quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills Afc Divisional Jan 22 0655

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks to throw a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Trayveon Williams #32 of the Cincinnati Bengals gets tackled by Cam Lewis #39 of the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: James Cook #28 of the Buffalo Bills stiff arm Eli Apple #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills looks on from the sidelines against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs the ball against AJ Epenesa #57 of the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: The Buffalo Bills take the field as snow falls in the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: James Cook #28 of the Buffalo Bills stiff arm Eli Apple #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Jan 22, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter of an AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) and fumbles in the first quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills Afc Divisional Jan 22 0243

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to throw a pass against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire