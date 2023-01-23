Top photos from the Bills’ 27-10 divisional-round loss to the Bengals

Nick Wojton
·9 min read

Check out the top photos from the Buffalo Bills’ 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC divisional round:

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals calls a play against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills scrambles against Dax Hill #23 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills reacts against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills reacts against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills kneels on the field after a play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills slides against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills scrambles against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills talks with Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals after the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills with a score of 27 to 10. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drops back to throw a pass in the third quarter of the NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals won 27-10 to advance to the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills Afc Divisional Jan 22 327

Bills quarterback Josh Allen walks off the field after throwing an interception late in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 22 In the background the Cincinnati Bengals players celebrate.
Dejected Buffalo Bills Josh Allen After Fourth Quarter Interception

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) is upended by Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) on a carry in the second quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills Afc Divisional Jan 22 0322

Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) tackles Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) on a run in the first quarter of the NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals led 17-7 at halftime.
Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills Afc Divisional Jan 22 463

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs off the field as the Bills prepare to punt in the first quarter of the NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals led 17-7 at halftime.
Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills Afc Divisional Jan 22 402

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) tackles Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) in the fourth quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills Afc Divisional Jan 22 1397

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) helps up Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) after tackling him in the first quarter of the NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals led 17-7 at halftime.
Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills Afc Divisional Jan 22 499

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) is unable to maintain control through a catch in the end zone as Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) defends in the second quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The catch was ruled incomplete upon further review.
Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills Afc Divisional Jan 22 0346

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) is unable to catch up to a deep pass under pressure from Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) in the fourth quarter of the NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals won 27-10 to advance to the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills Afc Divisional Jan 22 347

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) paces on the field between plays in the fourth quarter of the NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals won 27-10 to advance to the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills Afc Divisional Jan 22 96

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) in the first quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills Afc Divisional Jan 22 0655

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks to throw a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Trayveon Williams #32 of the Cincinnati Bengals gets tackled by Cam Lewis #39 of the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: James Cook #28 of the Buffalo Bills stiff arm Eli Apple #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills looks on from the sidelines against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs the ball against AJ Epenesa #57 of the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: The Buffalo Bills take the field as snow falls in the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: James Cook #28 of the Buffalo Bills stiff arm Eli Apple #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Jan 22, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter of an AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) and fumbles in the first quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills Afc Divisional Jan 22 0243

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to throw a pass against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Fort Smith in winter storm watch issued for Tuesday

    A winter storm watch has been issued for Tuesday afternoon to midnight for northwest and western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma.

  • Instant analysis: Bills disappoint in Divisional loss to Bengals

    Instant analysis: #Bills disappoint in Divisional loss to #Bengals (via @jdiloro):

  • Zion Taylor includes Michigan State football in top six

    MSU has made the top six for a Texas edge prospect in the 2024 recruiting class:

  • Arkansas beats Ole Miss, 69-57

    The No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks defeated the Ole Miss Rebels, 69-57, Saturday afternoon to give the Hogs a much-needed second conference win inside Bud Walton Arena. Anthony Black led the way for the Hogs with 17 points and eight assists, but it was Joseph Pinion's 13 points that provided a spark off the bench and ignited the home crowd often. The Razorbacks shot 45.6% from the field and 40% from three in the contest, while the Rebels made 44.2% of their shots from the field and turned it over 17 times.

  • Sean McDermott: Stefon Diggs “a competitive guy,” it hurts when it isn’t good enough

    Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs looked upset on the sideline as the team’s 27-10 loss to the Bengals played out on Sunday afternoon and he didn’t stick around to share any of his thoughts with the media. Diggs could be seen standing with outstretched arms as quarterback Josh Allen sat with coaches looking at tablets [more]

  • Raiders HC Josh McDaniels prefers ‘veteran’ QB over rookie for 2023 season?

    Does Raiders HC Josh McDaniels prefer a 'veteran' QB over a rookie for the 2023 season?

  • AP College Football Poll, Rankings: Greatest Programs Of All-Time

    AP Poll college football all-time rankings. Where do all the best programs and teams rank since the start of the poll?

  • News Literacy 2023: What to look out for to spot fake news

    We're kicking off National News Literacy Week, and all week long, we'll be highlighting the importance of fact-based journalism in a healthy democracy. News literacy is the ability to determine what's credible and what's not, and recognize which stories to trust, share and act on. Misinformation on social media has become a growing trend in recent years. Most of the "alternative facts" going around are being spread through Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

  • Should You Hold Greenidge Generation Holdings (GREE)?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management company, released its “Income Strategy” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy returned 11.68% net of fees compared to a 3.98% return for the ICE BofA US High Yield Index. Also, the fund outperformed the S&P 500 Index […]

  • Should You Hold James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) For the Long-Term?

    Bernzott Capital Advisors, an investment management firm, published its “US Small Cap Value Fund” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of which can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund delivered a 10.36% net return compared to 8.42% for the Russell 2000 Value Index and 9.21% for the Russell 2500 Value Index. Health Care […]

  • Anne Hathaway just wore a puffer jacket dress with an inbuilt corset

    Anne Hathaway wears a Versace black puffer jacket with an in-built corset to the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, and we're obsessed.

  • EU lawmakers to vote on tighter crypto, ESG rules for banks

    Banks would have to set aside a punitive amount of capital to cover holdings of cryptoassets under a draft law due to be voted on by lawmakers on Tuesday. The European Parliament's economic affairs committee is due to vote on cross-party compromises, seen by Reuters, on a draft law which implements remaining elements of Basel III, a global accord which forces banks to hold more capital to cope with market shocks unaided by taxpayers. One amendment states that banks would have to apply a risk-weighting of 1,250% of capital to cryptoassets exposures, meaning enough to cover a complete loss in their value.

  • Here’s Why B. Riley Financial (RILY) Declined in Q4

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management company, released its “Income Strategy” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy returned 11.68% net of fees compared to a 3.98% return for the ICE BofA US High Yield Index. Also, the fund outperformed the S&P 500 Index […]

  • Rain stopped York council's £500k electric bin lorries working

    The electric bin lorries were bought by City of York Council in a bid to cut carbon emissions.

  • Will MP Materials Corp. (MP) Bounce Back?

    Bernzott Capital Advisors, an investment management firm, published its “US Small Cap Value Fund” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of which can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund delivered a 10.36% net return compared to 8.42% for the Russell 2000 Value Index and 9.21% for the Russell 2500 Value Index. Health Care […]

  • Full 1st Round Mock Draft Ahead of Round 2 of the NFL Playoffs

    Full 1st Round Mock Draft Ahead of Round 2 of the NFL Playoffs

  • Roy Mbaeteka turns down Giants contract, returns to International Pathway Program

    Nigerian OL Roy Mbaeteka has turned down a reserve/futures contract from the Giants and will return to the International Pathway Program.

  • Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals, AFC Championship Game: TV, game time, odds

    Here’s everything you need to know about the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship Game.

  • Kyle Shanahan's end-of-half strategy annoys fans, but helps 49ers win

    Kyle Shanahan understands why fans were frustrated with his clock management to end the first half, but doubled down on his play-calling.

  • Report resurfaces that Lamar Jackson turned down $133 million fully guaranteed

    On the first Sunday of the regular season, ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rejected a contract offer that would have paid him $133 million fully guaranteed at signing. Very recently, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark reported the same thing. Here’s what we said in September, since it still applies: “The reporting [more]