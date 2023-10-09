Advertisement

Top photos from the Bills’ 25-20 loss to the Jaguars

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

Here are some of the top photos of the Buffalo Bills25-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 5:

(Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)
(Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)
(Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)
(Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)
(Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)
(Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)
(Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)
(Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)
(Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)
(Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
(Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)
(Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire