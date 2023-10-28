Top photos from the Bills’ 24-18 win over the Buccaneers

The Buffalo Bills had plenty of their playmakers show up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While sounding simple, that always hasn’t been the case for the Bills (5-3) this season.

Buffalo got their usual contributions from quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs. However, this time the Bucs (3-4) had to deal with receiver Gabe Davis and rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid as well.

Handling that many players proved to be too much as the Bills went on to take the 24-18 win over the Buccaneers.

All that input made for some great snapshots, too.

Check out some of the top images from Buffalo’s win over Tampa Bay in Week 8 below:

Bills vs. Bucs: Top photos

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Bills vs. Bucs: Top photos

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Bills vs. Bucs: Top photos

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Bills vs. Bucs: Top photos

(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Bills vs. Bucs: Top photos

(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Bills vs. Bucs: Top photos

(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Bills vs. Bucs: Top photos

(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Bills vs. Bucs: Top photos

(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Bills vs. Bucs: Top photos

(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Bills vs. Bucs: Top photos

(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Bills vs. Bucs: Top photos

. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Bills vs. Bucs: Top photos

(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Bills vs. Bucs: Top photos

(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Bills vs. Bucs: Top photos

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Bills vs. Bucs: Top photos

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Bills vs. Bucs: Top photos

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Bills vs. Bucs: Top photos

(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Bills vs. Bucs: Top photos

(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Bills vs. Bucs: Top photos

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Bills vs. Bucs: Top photos

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Bills vs. Bucs: Top photos

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Bills vs. Bucs: Top photos

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Bills vs. Bucs: Top photos

USAT

Bills vs. Bucs: Top photos

USAT

Bills vs. Bucs: Top photos

USAT

Bills vs. Bucs: Top photos

USAT

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire