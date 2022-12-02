Top photos from the Bills’ 24-10 win over the Patriots

Check out the top photos from the Buffalo Bills’ 24-10 win over the New England Patriots in Week 13:

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 01: Defensive ends AJ Epenesa #57 and Boogie Basham #55 of the Buffalo Bills celebrate after the New England Patriots missed a second quarter field goal at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 01: Quarterback Josh Allen #17 celebrates with running back Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills after Singletary rushed for a fourth quarter touchdown against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 01: Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills looks on against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 01: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots (L) and head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills shake hands following the Bills win at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 01: Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills waves to fans following the Bills win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 01: Wide receiver Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates following the Bills win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 01: Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field following the Bills win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Dec 1, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (28) rushes against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 1, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 1, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 1, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; The New England Patriots line up against the Buffalo Bills in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 1, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) rushes against Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 1, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hands off the ball to running back Devin Singletary (26) against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 1, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 1, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche (55) tackles Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 1, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches a game against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 1, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs the ball against New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty (32) in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 1, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) celebrates with offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 1, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) meets New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) after a game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 1, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick meet on the field after the game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 01:Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills and the offense take the field for warms up against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 01: Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills under center in the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 01: Wide receiver Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after catching a first half touchdown pass against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 01: Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills is tackled by safety Devin McCourty #32 of the New England Patriots in the first half at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 01: Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a second quarter touchdown pass in front of linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. #30 of the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 01: Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a second quarter touchdown pass in front of linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. #30 of the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 01: Defensive end Shaq Lawson #90 of the Buffalo Bills hits quarterback Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots after throwing a second quarter pass at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 01: Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a second quarter touchdown pass in front of linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. #30 of the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Dec 1, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs the ball against the New England Patriots in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 1, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) makes a catch for a touchdown in front of New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 1, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) tackles New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 1, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) rushes past New England Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant (27) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 1, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass against the New England Patriots in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 1, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts after his touchdown pass to wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) against the New England Patriots in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 1, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) celebrates with Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen (17) after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 1, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) tackles New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

