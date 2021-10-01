Here are the top performing Jags from Week 4, per Pro Football Focus

Jacksonville had an excellent chance to earns its first win of the season on national television on Thursday night, but it squandered a 14-0 halftime lead and allowed the Cincinnati Bengals to storm back in the second half. Cincy kicked a game-winner as time expired to send the Jags to 0-4 with a tough divisional game against the Tennessee Titans on the horizon.

While it was certainly a frustrating game for the Jags, they did play their most complete game of the season. Trevor Lawrence avoided turning the ball over, and while the defense allowed points on every possession in the second half, it managed to hold the Bengals pretty much entirely in check in the first (though a missed field goal helped preserve the halftime shutout).

There were also a few standout players in this game, none more so than receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. When D.J. Chark Jr. had to be carted off the field with a fractured ankle, Shenault became Lawrence’s top target. He had six catches for 99 yards, and his 90.6 grade from Pro Football Focus is the highest for any qualifying Jags player this season. He’s also the first Jacksonville player to register an “elite” grade (90.0 or higher) this season.

The next best player for Jacksonville (according to PFF) was quarterback, Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence didn’t find the end zone through the air for the first time this season, but he did take one in himself on the ground and avoided turnovers for the first game in his career after giving the ball away four times last week.

He’s followed by cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who had four tackles and a pass defended, left guard Andrew Norwell, who did a great job creating space for running back James Robinson, and defensive tackle DaVon lineman, who is seeing his role increase. He was more productive than the stat sheet showed, as he only managed three tackles.

These grades are significantly higher than what the best weekly grades for the Jags have been. Objectively, it’s obvious that the team is getting better. But with that being said, Jacksonville ultimately has to find a way to win games, and it let what would have been a huge one go by the wayside.