Get top performers from this weekend's LHSAA high school football Prep Classic here

Here's a look at the top high school football performers from this season's LHSAA Prep Classic:

Riverside Academy quarterback Brock Bourgeois completed 19 of 34 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Southern Lab.

Oak Grove quarterback Jackson Bradley rushed 23 times for 211 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Haynesville.

Southern Lab quarterback Marlon Brown completed 11 of 16 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown in a win over Riverside Academy.

St. James wide receiver Kobe Brown caught five passes for 111 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Union Parish.

Opelousas running back D'Shaun Ford rushed 26 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Cecilia.

St Thomas More takes down Lafayette Christian 35-21 to win the LHSAA State Football Championship. Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Oak Grove running back Jay Freeman rushed 23 times for 173 yards and three touchdowns against Haynesville.

Haynesville wide receiver Jamarcus Hampton caught two passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Oak Grove.

Union Parish quarterback and safety Jordan Hill rushed nine times for 109 yards and three touchdowns on offense and intercepted a pass on defense in a win over St. James.

Union Parish running back Jy'Marion Island rushed 26 times for 178 yards and two touchdowns against St. James.

Southern Lab defensive back Ian James made five tackles, intercepted a pass, and returned it for a touchdown against Riverside Academy.

Lafayette Christian quarterback JuJuan Johnson passed for 270 yards and rushed for 187 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to St. Thomas More.

Riverside Academy receiver Kendrick Johnson caught six passes for 124 yards and completed a pass for a 27-yard touchdown against Southern Lab.

Riverside Academy running back Dedric Lastie rushed 18 times for 107 yards and three touchdowns and caught five passes for 58 yards against Southern Lab.

St. Thomas More linebacker Brody Laitolas intercepted a pass and returned it 80 yards for a touchdown in a win over Lafayette Christian.

Riverside Academy tight end Brennan Maus caught two passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns against Southern Lab.

Cecilia wide receiver Ellis Stewart caught six passes for 97 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Opelousas.

Haynesville quarterback Isiah Washington passed for 113 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns against Oak Grove.

St. James quarterback Brayden Williams passed for 164 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns against Union Parish.

