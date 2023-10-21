Top performers from Week 9 in Peoria high school football: 200-yard rushers and late heroics

The 2023 high school football season continued Friday across Peoria.

Each week, the Journal Star takes a look at the top-performing teams and players from weekend games in the Peoria area. Players from Dee-Mack, Washington and Notre Dame lead our list for Week 9.

Tyce Albritton, Deer Creek-Mackinaw

The senior ran for 132 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries as the Chiefs (5-4) became playoff-eligible with a 22-20 victory over Colfax Ridgeview/Lexington. Chuck Hathaway scored the other two TDs for Dee-Mack, which led 22-0 before having to hold off a furious rally to secure the 30th playoff bid in program history.

Kainon McQueary, Washington

The running back ran for 234 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries as the Panthers (8-1, 7-0) won the Mid-Illini Conference championship with a 42-21 road victory against Morton. Quarterback Tyler Humphrey added 131 and a TD on nine carries.

Jude Hart, Morton

The quarterback accounted for 278 yards of offense in the Potters' 42-21 loss to Washington in the Mid-Illini Conference championship game. He rushed for 78 yards and a TD on 14 carries, while completing 15 of 26 passed for 200 yards and a TD to top target GB Kruzick (5 catches, 110 yds).

Isaac Thomas, Pekin

The Dragons running back scored a pair of touchdowns to spearhead a 48-0 victory over East Peoria. Connor Martin added a pair of TDs as Pekin (4-5) closed the season with three consecutive victories.

Lawson Alwan, Peoria Notre Dame

The junior running back scored three touchdowns, while adding 201 total yards in a 44-40 loss to Peoria High. Alwan posted a rushing TD to go with two receiving scores.

Avery Grebner, Metamora

The defensive back made the game-saving tackle inside the 5 with seconds remaining to clinch Metamora's 26-21 Mid-Illini Conference victory over Dunlap. The Redbirds (7-2, 5-2) scored with 87 seconds left and held on after halting Dunlap's final drive when Grebner's tackle kept the Eagles receiver inbounds. Running back Jaiduan Cranford rushed for 164 yards and a 53-yard TD to help Metamora finish third in the M-I.

Brady Ruestman, Fieldcrest

The quarterback tossed for 329 yards, but Fieldcrest fell to 4-5 with a 56-28 defeat to Le Roy. Ruestman, who also scored a rushing TD, went 16-for-30, while finding Jozia Johnson for 221 yards off eight catches and one for a TD. Eddie Lorton added four grabs for 76 yards and a score.

Zeb Rashid, Annawan/Wethersfield

The running back rushed for 201 yards and three TDs in beating Princeville, 41-6. Rashid, who had scores from 18, 44 and 47 yards, helped A/W (8-1) to run for 329 yards and six scores on the ground. QB Dillon Horrie passed for 80 and a score for the Titans.

Mason Boles, Eureka

Boles put together yet another masterful performance in a 52-26 loss to Downs Tri-Valley. The senior running back, who last week rushed for a school records 434 yards and seven TDs, went for 162 total yards (89 receiving, 73 rushing) and three TDs (one rushing, two receiving). He also added nine tackles on defense.

Luke Rewerts, Stark County

Rewerts helped lead the Rebels to an undefeated season and a LincolnLand small-division conference championship with a 28-20 win. The senior QB rushed for 110 yards and two scores, while adding 169 passing yards on 8-for-12 throwing. Backfield mate Nolan Orwig added 104 yards and two TDs for SC (9-0).

Skylor Clover, El Paso-Gridey

The running back has 89 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries to help EP-G to a 35-12 win over Tremont. The Titans (6-3) secured a playoff bid with the road win, getting another 155 all-purpose yards from quarterback Kamren Schumacher (107 rushing, 48 passing).

Blaine Williams, Tremont

The University of Illinois baseball recruit had 100 yards from scrimmage as Tremont ended a winless season with a 35-12 loss to El Paso-Gridley. Williams ran for 44 yards and a TD, adding 66 receiving yards on six catches.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Week 9 Illinois high school top performers from around Peoria