Top performers from Week 9 of high school football in the Springfield area

Here are the top high school football performers for Week 9 from around the Springfield area.

High school football Week 9: Scores, schedule from around the Springfield area

Brody Scheffler, Springfield High

The sophomore quarterback threw five touchdowns in the first half and Springfield romped Lanphier 73-0 in the Central State Eight Conference finale at Memorial Stadium. Scheffler finished 7-for-9 for 184 yards and he threw two TDs to Seth Impson that went for 39 and 36 yards. Deandre Brown (38 yards), Owen Neff (4 yards) and Carter Kruse (17 yards) each had a TD reception, and in addition, the Senators (3-6) rushed for 325 yards as a team.

Rex Reels, Carlinville

The senior quarterback went over 1,000 yards passing while throwing four touchdowns in Carlinville's 44-6 South Central Conference road win over Gillespie. Reels completed 10 of 12 passes for 214 yards and finished the regular season with 1,059. He threw touchdowns to four different receivers: Noah Convery (11 yards), Triston Thompson (33 yards), Mason Gilpin (48 yards) and Jack Rouse (27 yards).

‘Football family’: Why these linemen are a big deal at Kincaid South Fork

Clark Nelson, New Berlin

The junior ran for two scores to help New Berlin cap a 25-22 victory at Pleasant Plains in the Sangamo Conference season finale. Nelson's first touchdown gave the Pretzels a 19-7 lead in the third period, and his second TD with 6 minutes, 10 seconds remaining in the fourth increased their lead to 25-14. New Berlin held on to finish 4-5.

Kaiden Maurer/Grant Smith, Maroa-Forsyth

Maurer, a senior quarterback, ran for 110 yards and two scores. He also threw for 194 yards and two TDs on 9 of 18 passing to vault the 2A top-ranked Trojans (9-0) to a 28-21 victory over No. 7 Athens and a second consecutive outright Sangamo Conference title. He also recovered a key fumble that was jarred loose by junior teammate Grant Smith early in the final stanza. Smith also hauled in the opening 68-yard TD pass from Maurer in the game's first 12 seconds. He finished with two catches for 81 yards.

Bryan Zulauf/Henry Buecker, Rochester

The duo connected twice on deep passes to knock off Sacred Heart-Griffin 31-21 and clinch the outright Central State Eight Conference title at Ken Leonard Field. Zulauf, the junior QB, threw a 37-yard TD pass to Buecker, the senior wideout, for a 21-7 advantage before connecting again 52 yards for a 31-14 advantage in the third.

Carson Wort, Pawnee

The junior fullback rushed for four touchdowns and Pawnee throttled Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran 46-6 in an 8-man game. Wort had scores of 3, 2, 9 and 20 yards and he ended the night with 95 yards on 10 carries.

A.J. Sypherd/Tate Dobrinich, Litchfield

The duo combined for 311 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 38-34 South Central Conference victory over Vandalia to improve to 6-3 overall. Sypherd, a senior running back, ran for 196 yards and a score while Dobrinich, a senior QB, rushed for 115 yards and a score. Dobrinich also threw for 152 yards and two TDs, both to senior Easton Grammer.

Cam'Ron Mitchell, Jacksonville

The senior running back totaled 176 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a 49-35 Central State Eight Conference loss against Normal University to end the season at 4-5 overall. He lifted the Crimsons ahead on a 63-yard TD run and knotted up the game, 28-all just before halftime with a second short TD run.

Nolan Herpstreith, Nokomis

The sophomore running back carried the ball 26 times for a whopping 341 yards as Nokomis became playoff eligible with a 41-23 victory over Niantic Sangamon Valley. Herpstreith finished with 13.1 yards per carry and scored three touchdowns. Sophomore back Daryl Evans also had three rushing TDs and added 52 yards in the win.

Wyatt Kile, Pana

The junior quarterback totaled 221 yards as Pana (6-3) pulled out a 19-13 win over Staunton in the final regular-season game of the South Central Conference. Kile completed 9 of 17 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed one time for 45 yards.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: IHSA football: Top performers in Springfield area for Week 9 of 2023