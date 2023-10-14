Top performers from Week 8 in Peoria high school football: 400-yard runners and school records

The 2023 high school football season continued Friday across Peoria.

Each week, the Journal Star takes a look at the top-performing teams and players from weekend games in the Peoria area. Players from Dee-Mack, Eureka and Washington lead our list for Week 8.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw defense

The Chiefs kept El Paso-Gridley from scoring three times inside the 20 and held on for a season-saving 16-8 road victory on Friday. Dee-Mack is now 4-4 and can clinch a playoff berth next week with a victory over Colfax Ridgeview/Lexington. Brent Denniston (92 rushing yards) and Max Eccles (109 receiving yards) each had a TD for the Chiefs.

Mason Boles, Eureka

The running back set a pair of school records, rushing for 434 yards and seven touchdowns as the Hornets defeated Colfax Ridgeview/Lexington 54-20 on Friday night. The Hornets (5-3) also set a team mark with 518 rushing yards while becoming playoff-eligible.

Tyler Humphrey, Washington

The Panthers quarterback was accurate and effective on a rainy night at Babcook Field, connecting on 7 of 8 passes for 139 yards and three touchdowns during a 48-3 win over Canton. His TD tosses were to Kainon McQueary, Brayson Barth and Ian Nettles. The Panthers (7-1, 6-0) will face Morton (8-0, 6-0) for the Mid-Illini Conference title next weekend.

GB Kruzick, Morton

The senior was all over the field in Morton's 10-6 win over Dunlap. He had a 9-yard TD catch, then snagged a fourth-quarter interception. However, his biggest contribution came when his pass breakup with less than a minute to play secured the Potters victory, setting up a winner-take-all Mid-Illini Conference championship next week at Washington.

Jaiduan Cranford, Metamora

The running back rushed for 134 yards on eight carries and scored three touchdowns in a 62-46 shootout victory over East Peoria. He had two short TD runs before breaking off an 86-yarder to put Metamora up 48-16 late. The Redbirds (6-2), who ran for 353 yards in the game, have officially clinched their third consecutive playoff appearance and 36th overall in program history.

Dalton Oakman, East Peoria

The Raiders quarterback ran for three short touchdowns and threw another — a 9-yard pass to Jeremiah Boatright — as EP (2-6, 1-5) set a record for most points scored against rival Metamora in a 62-46 loss to the Redbirds at EastSide Centre. EP added a defensive score from David Hartwell — a 65-yard fumble return — and an 81-yard kickoff return from Jaiden Seelye in the loss.

Maliek Ross, Peoria High

The running back rolled up 234 yards rushing and three touchdowns to help Peoria High (6-2) shake off Normal West, 62-41, on a rainy night at Peoria High. Quarterback Tino Gist added 233 pass yards and four touchdowns through the air, his top targets being Jaivyn Moore (5 catches, 132 yards, 3 TDs) and TQ Webb (6 catches, 79 yards, TD).

Bo Windish, Elmwood/Brimfield

The running back ran for 95 yards on 16 carries and had the game-winning score to help Elmwood/Brimfield (3-5) to a 22-14 victory over Abingdon-Avon. Windish's 29-yard touchdown run at the 3:55 mark of the third quarter broke a 14-14 tie. Windish also added a pair of two-point conversions.

Elijah Endress and Cameron Lemons, Bureau Valley

The duo ran for a combined 301 yards to lead the Storm past Aurora Central Catholic, 67-19. Lemons had 165 yards on 12 carries, while Endress finished with 136 yards on 21.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Week 8 Illinois high school top performers from around Peoria