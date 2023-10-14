Top performers from Week 8 of high school football in the Springfield area

Here are the top high school football performers for Week 8 in the Springfield area.

Josh Cates, Williamsville

The senior quarterback threw three straight touchdowns in the first half and Williamsville claimed a 55-13 win over visiting Pleasant Plains in a Sangamo Conference game. Cates threw two TDs to Kaden Matson that went for 21 and 36 yards, and his other touchdown pass was to his brother, Braddock Cates, for 55 yards.

Jack Rouse, Carlinville

The senior running back had two touchdowns and rushed for 145 yards on 14 carries in Carlinville's 28-7 road win over Hillsboro in the South Central Conference. After Carlinville pulled ahead 14-7, Rouse went 51 yards to give the Cavaliers a 21-7 halftime lead. He capped the win with a 43-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Nolan Mrozowski, Rochester

The senior running back piled up five touchdowns in a 63-21 Central State Eight Conference rout against Chatham Glenwood, nearly matching the eight he possessed entering the contest. The Class 4A top-ranked Rockets claimed the sole lead of the CS8 ahead of the regular season finale against Sacred Heart-Griffin.

Tate Dobrinich, Litchfield

The Purple Panthers' senior quarterback converted on 11 of his 12 passes in the first half including all three Litchfield touchdowns for 154 yards in a 20-15 South Central Conference win over Pana. He finished with 178 yards passing.

Cameron France, Decatur MacArthur

The senior quarterback went 7 of 14 for 180 yards and two TDs in a 45-27 Central State Eight Conference upset over Class 5A No. 5 Sacred Heart-Griffin. He additionally supplied 103 yards rushing and two scores for the Generals, who improved to 5-3 overall and in the league with their fourth straight win.

Myson Johnson-Cook, Decatur MacArthur

The freshman phenom running back ran for 141 yards and three scores in the 45-27 win over Sacred Heart-Griffin. He did most of his damage after the break with 92 yards and two TDs in the second half. His 48-yard TD run in the third quarter catapulted MacArthur ahead 26-20.

A.J. Sypherd, Litchfield

The Purple Panthers' senior running back may have come short of his season average (nearly 155 yards rushing per game) but he was the leading rusher with 109 yards on 25 carries in a game featuring two of the South Central Conference's best running backs. Pana's Isaiah Harbert was held to just 19 yards as Litchfield won 20-15 to become playoff eligible for the first time since 2005.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: IHSA football: Top performers in Springfield area for Week 8 of 2023