Top performers from Week 6 of high school football in the Springfield area

Here are the Week 6 top high school football performers from around Springfield.

Athens backfield

Quarterback Drew Cushman and running backs Cory Craig Jr. and Camren Bigard accounted for four touchdowns as Athens cruised past Riverton 42-12 in a Sangamo Conference game. Cushman completed 4 of 6 passes for 71 yards and threw two TDs to receiver Zach Laird that covered a combined 48 yards. Craig Jr. finished with 124 yards rushing on eight carries with a 54-yard TD run, and Bigard had a 65-yard touchdown and ended with 108 ground yards on four attempts.

Danny Skelton, Carter Durako, Pleasant Plains

Skelton, the senior quarterback, had a combined 299 yards on the ground and through the air as Pleasant Plains escaped Pittsfield 28-26 to even its record at 3-3 in the Sangamo Conference. Skelton finished 12-for-22 for 223 yards with touchdown passes to Durako (65 yards) and Luke Bowsher (18 yards). He also had a 3-yard TD run and rushed for 76 yards on 14 carries. Durako caught four balls for 132 yards.

Christian Pollard, Sacred Heart-Griffin

The senior running back chalked up 163 rushing yards and two scores in a 24-17 Central State Eight Conference victory over Chatham Glenwood. A dominant offensive line helped contribute to Pollard’s 105 yards in the second half. The Class 5A No. 5 Cyclones (5-1 overall, 5-0 CS8) totaled 210 rushing yards.

Jack Dettro, Chatham Glenwood

The senior defensive back reeled in two interceptions in the Central State Eight Conference loss to Sacred Heart-Griffin. He had his first INT with under a minute left in the first half before nabbing another pick to begin the third period. Brock Pruitt had the other interception for Glenwood while Colten Haacke recovered a fumble.

Rex Reels, Nate Dyer, Carlinville

Reels, a senior quarterback, threw for four touchdowns and Dyer, a junior, excelled on both sides of the ball in Carlinville's 45-20 home win over North Mac in the South Central Conference. Reels finished 13-for-20 for 152 yards, completing his TD throws to four different receivers. Dyer rushed for two scores and had 19 carries for 89 yards offensively. On defense, he forced two fumbles and recorded a safety in the fourth quarter.

Ki'on Carson, Lincoln

The speedy senior had 15 carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns and he caught two passes for 50 yards and another score as Lincoln beat Jacksonville 41-28 in a Central State Eight Conference and qualified for its first trip to the playoffs since 1984. Lincoln rushed for 219 yards while quarterback Darren Stevens added 151 yards passing with three TDs.

Cam'ron Mitchell, Jacksonville

The Crimsons' evasive running back ran 27 times for 268 yards and three touchdowns in Jacksonville's 41-28 Central State Eight Conference loss in Lincoln on Friday. He had touchdown runs of 39, 30 and 63 yards.

