Top performers from Week 5 of high school football in the Springfield area

Here are the Week 5 top high school football performers from around Springfield.

Danny Skelton, Charlie Severino, Pleasant Plains

Skelton and Severino combined for 259 all-purpose yards and Pleasant Plains defeated Riverton 50-14 in a Sangamo Conference game. Skelton, a senior quarterback, ran for 83 yards and two TDs and completed 6 of 7 passes for 76 more, including a passing touchdown. Severino, a junior running back, had a TD reception (15 yards) and two touchdown runs (21 and 27 yards) to finish with 65 yards on the ground and 35 receiving.

Nolan Herpstreith, Nokomis

The sophomore running back racked up 253 yards on 21 carries and scored three touchdowns as Nokomis routed Oakland Tri-County 42-0 in a Lincoln Prairie Conference game. Herpstreith had TD runs of 10, 9 and 11 yards.

Zach Chapman, Triston Thompson, Carlinville

Chapman, a senior receiver and defensive back, had a score on both sides of the ball. He had a 13-yard touchdown reception and secured Carlinville's 27-14 South Central Conference win over Piasa Southwestern with a 32-yard TD interception return in the fourth period. Thompson, a sophomore, had an interception in each half, his second pick came in the fourth quarter when the Cavaliers forced three Southwestern turnovers.

Lincoln's rushing attack

Lincoln rolled up 372 rushing yards and held off Southeast for a 34-26 Central State Eight Conference win at Spartan Field. Ki'on Carson led the way with 176 yards on 26 attempts and a touchdown and his brother, Kani Carson, added 110 rushing yards on nine carries with a 67-yard TD. Quarterback Darren Stevens chipped in 86 ground yards and two scores.

Mason Lyttaker, Williamsville

The senior wideout pulled down the game-saving 20-yard touchdown pass from senior QB Josh Cates as time expired to force overtime. He finished with five receptions for 63 yards and two scores in Williamsville's dramatic 36-35 overtime victory over Athens to improve to 4-1 overall.

Williamsville's Braddock Cates, right, celebrates with teammate Mason Lyttaker after the latter caught the game-tying TD pass from Josh Cates at the end of regulation. Williamsville defeated Athens 36-35 in OT at Paul Jenkins Field on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

Josh Cates, Williamsville

The senior QB tossed three touchdown passes, including the game-tying score to Mason Lyttaker as time expired in regulation. He finished 12-for-20 for 187 yards with one pick. He also ran for 68 yards and two additional TDs in Williamsville's 36-35 OT win over Athens. Josh's brother, Braddock, scored the game-winning two-point conversion in OT.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: IHSA football: Top performers in Springfield area for Week 5 of 2023