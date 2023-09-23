Top Performers from Week 4 of high school football in the Houma- and Thibodaux-area

Here's the top performers from Week 4 of high school football in the Houma- and Thibodaux-area:

This Week's Top Performers

Terrebonne receiver Kylan Billiot caught a 10-yard touchdown pass against H.L. Bourgeois.

Terrebonne defensive lineman Talan Bingham made three tackles, three tackles for a loss, and a sack against H.L. Bourgeois.

Terrebonne's offense late in the first half of Friday's football game against H.L. Bourgeois.

Receiver Brody Hebert caught six passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in H.L. Bourgeois' loss to Terrebonne.

Houma Christian running back Joseph Landry gained 110 yards of total offense in the Warriors' loss to Riverside Academy.

Houma Christian quarterback Brady Marcel rushed for a touchdown against Riverside Academy.

Terrebonne quarterback Owen Oliver passed for 171 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 31 yards and a touchdown against H.L. Bourgeois.

Can you beat the Pigskin Prophet? The Pigskin Prophet predicts every Week 4 Houma- and Thibodaux-area high school football game

H.L. Bourgeois linebacker Tremale Steele made a sack and broke up a pass against Terrebonne.

Football scores and updates: Get live scores, updates for Houma- and Thibodaux-area Week 4 high school football here

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Top Performers from Week 4 of high school football in the local area