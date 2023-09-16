Top performers from Week 4 of high school football in the Springfield area

Here are the Springfield area's top high school football performers for Week 4.

Jack Dettro/Jacob Ahlberg, Chatham Glenwood

The senior cornerback had two dazzling interceptions and the senior running back scored three touchdowns in Glenwood's 33-0 Central State Eight Conference victory over Springfield High at Memorial Stadium. Dettro's two picks were highlight reels — the first was tugged away from a Senators receiver — and the second was an over the shoulder snag in midair. Ahlberg finished with 82 yards on 20 carries and his rushing TDs went for 14 and 1 yard, while catching one from 11 yards.

Johnny Ramage/Christian Pollard, Sacred Heart-Griffin

Ramage, a senior receiver, caught two touchdowns and Pollard, a senior back, scored three times as SHG blanked Southeast 42-0 in the Central State Eight Conference at Ken Leonard Field. Ramage's 53-yard TD reception capped off a 99-yard drive that gave SHG a 28-0 halftime lead. He finished with four catches for 122 yards. Pollard had TD runs of 2, 55 and 4 yards as he ended the night with 116 ground yards on 13 touches.

Ki'on Carson, Lincoln

The senior running back got back on track in Lincoln's 48-12 nonconference victory over Peoria Manual. After getting just 84 yards in a 29-12 loss at Springfield High on Sept. 8, Carson rushed for three scores and finished with 120 yards on 16 attempts against Manual. His first TD was a 19-yard run that gave Lincoln a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Lincoln concluded with 366 rushing yards to improve to 3-1.

Baron Odam, Taylorville

The two-way player generated the first turnover on defense in a 28-6 Apollo Conference loss to Mount Zion. The quarterback/defensive back stripped the ball from Mount Zion’s Brayden Trimble early in the second quarter. That set up his 9-yard touchdown pass to Cash Foraker on fourth down. He ended up going 6-for-11 for 55 yards and one score with one INT offensively, in addition to 25 rushing yards.

Danny Skelton, Pleasant Plains

The senior quarterback had 215 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns to lead Pleasant Plains past host Petersburg PORTA 35-18 in a Sangamon Conference game. Skelton had TD runs of 29 and 2 yards and scampered for 103 yards on 13 carries. He completed 8 of 18 passes for 112 yards, including a 29-yard TD pass to Carter Durako for the first score of the game.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: IHSA football: Top performers in Springfield area for Week 4 of 2023