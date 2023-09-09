Top performers from Week 3 of high school football in the Springfield area

Here are the Springfield area's top high school football performers for Week 3.

A.J. Sypherd, Litchfield

The senior running back was a one man wrecking machine after he carried the ball 39 times, scored six touchdowns and finished with 343 rushing yards in Litchfield's 42-21 South Central Conference home win over North Mac. He had four TDs in the second half as Litchfield pulled away to win its first game of the season.

High school football Week 3: Scores, schedule from around the Springfield area

Springfield High defense

The Senators held previously unbeaten Lincoln to 166 total yards and corralled its rushing attack in a 29-12 Central State Eight Conference victory at Memorial Stadium. Springfield (1-2) limited star running back Ki'on Carson to 84 yards on 12 carries and Kani Carson to just 8 yards on eight attempts. The Senators picked off Lincoln quarterback Darren Stevens twice and he finished 8-for-24 for 65 yards.

It's in the genes: Williamsville senior shares school record for longest TD with dad

Tyson Binion, Rochester

The senior linebacker snagged an interception on Lance Ingold’s deflection at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter and contributed to Parker Lyons’ INT with a pass breakup of his own in the next stanza. He also had two sacks in the 49-21 Central State Eight Conference win over Decatur MacArthur.

Rochester's Henry Buecker (4) celebrates with Nolan Mrozowski after hauling in a touchdown catch in the first half against Decatur MacArthur on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

Henry Buecker, Rochester

The senior receiver/defensive back cashed in four catches for 100 yards and two TDs in the 49-21 Central State Eight Conference win over Decatur MacArthur. He caught a 43-yard TD pass from junior Bryan Zulauf in the second quarter for 14-0 advantage and later hauled in a 38-yard TD reception for a 35-14 lead in the third period.

SHG's offense

Senior running back Christian Pollard ran for five touchdowns in the Cyclones' 51-10 Central State Eight Conference win over Jacksonville at Kraushaar-Rosenberger Field on Friday. Pollard finished with 85 yards on 14 carries; he only had two rushes of 10 or more yards but five of his runs but he was primarily used in the red zone.

"He’s a tough kid," SHG coach John Allison said of Pollard. "He’s a wrestler — I like wrestlers — and he showed early on, if you need two yards, he’s kind of your guy because he’s going to put his head down and find a way to do it. I can rely on him in those situations."

Pollard wasn't the only standout of the SHG offense. Senior quarterback Levi Hanauer completed 17 of 24 passes for 347 yards and a touchdown. He found Seamus O'Brien six times for 128 yards and a touchdown, Jake Kepler four times for 130 yards and Josh McClain five times for 34 yards.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: IHSA football: Top performers in Springfield area for Week 3 of 2023