Top performers from Week 2 high school football in Houma- and Thibodaux-area

Top performers

Micah Callais of Houma Christian School rushed nine times for 71 yards on offense while also making four tackles and two sacks on defense against Covenant Christian.

Covenant Christian Academy's Connor Lally forced and recovered a fumble in a win over Houma Christian.

Houma Christian football players entering the field before Friday's game against Covenant Christian.

Lucas Lally of Covenant Christian made two tackles for loss and intercepted a pass against Houma Christian.

Joseph Landry of Houma Christian rushed 16 times for 130 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to Covenant Christian.

Covenant Christian safety Tristan Roberts intercepted two passes against Houma Christian.

Covenant Christian quarterback Kyler Robichaux went 9-of-13 passing for 121 yards and a touchdown and carried eight times for 130 yards and a touchdown against Houma Christian.

Wide receiver Bailey Streams of Covenant Christian caught six passes for 60 yards and a touchdown against Houma Christian.

Sam Theriot intercepted two passes for Houma Christian against Covenant Christian.

