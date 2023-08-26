Here are the top performers for the Springfield area's Week 1 football games

Here are The State Journal-Register's top performers for Week 1.

A number of other games will either resume or kick off on Saturday.

Talin Kern, Auburn

The senior quarterback completed 27 of 36 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns as Auburn secured a 20-13 victory over New Berlin in a Sangamo Conference game. Kern threw TD passes to Brady Boylen (22 yards), Clayton Dinardo (24 yards) and Grant Dobson (43 yards). Dobson finished with eight catches for 108 yards and Sawyer Smith also caught eight passes for 63.

Pana stays cool under pressure in key South Central Conference football opener

Isaiah Harbert, Pana

The junior running back ushered 163 rushing yards and four touchdowns in Pana's 46-34 South Central Conference win over Vandalia at Brummett Field. His 1-yard TD plunge with 1 minute, 39 seconds remaining sealed the win. He lifted the Panthers ahead 21-13 in the second quarter with a 36-yard TD run and had 79 rushing yards by the break.

Pana's Isaiah Harbert rushes against Vandalia during a South Central Conference football game at Brummett Field on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Eli Carlson/Bryan Zulauf, Rochester

The junior QBs shined in Rochester's dominant 40-14 nonconference win over host Peoria High. Carlson rushed for a trio of touchdowns, passed for another and Zulauf threw for 142 yards.

Hillsboro running game

Zander Wells chalked up eight carries for 111 rushing yards and one TD and Hillsboro totaled 317 yards on the ground in a 31-6 South Central Conference triumph over North Mac. Drake McSperritt amassed 99 yards and two scores on 11 carries while Dylan Lessman had 79 yards and one score on 14 attempts.

Baron Odam, Taylorville

The junior quarterback threw for three scores and rushed for another in Taylorville's 41-6 nonconference win over Olney Richland County. He opened with a 3-yard TD sneak in the first quarter before throwing TD passes to Owen Mateer, Clark Rahar and Clark Durbin.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: IHSA football: Top performers in Springfield area for Week 1 of 2023