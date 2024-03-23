Top Performers: See who dominated high school boys and girls spring sports in Montgomery

The spring sports season is in full swing with baseball, softball and soccer heating up. Here’s a list of the Montgomery-area high school top performers from the week's action.

Coaching staffs: For consideration, please send your stats to sports@montgomeryadvertiser.com.

Baseball

Brantley’s Jayden Parks finished with 13 strikeouts in a 10-0 victory over Red Level. Jon Harper Kilcrease had two hits with five RBIs. Cooper Layton had three hits with four RBIs and Thomas Williamson had three hits with one RBI.

Boys Soccer

Montgomery Catholic’s Ben Chitlik led with three goals in a 6-0 victory over Dale County. Tymari Isner finished with three assists.

Softball

Brantley’s Anna Parker Little finished with 10 strikeouts in a 10-1 Andalusia. Mary Driggers had a homerun and four RBIs. Alex Grimes had two RBIs.

Opp’s Bradleigh Lanier finished with a grand slam home run and a career high six RBIs in a 19-2 victory over Pike County. Reese Cauley, Jaidyn Ivey and Crislyn Birge added two RBIs each. Cauley also struck out six batters on the mound.

Pike Road’s Anna Williams, Addison Belyeu, Ava Milton and Paisley Forshey finished with two RBIs each in a 14-3 victory over Smith’s Station.

Lamp’s Minjoo Kwak threw a shutout against Park Crossing striking out five batters.

