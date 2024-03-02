Top Performers: See who dominated high school boys and girls spring sports in Montgomery

The Alabama high school basketball state tournament has ended. Several River Region teams participated, with the Trinity girls basketball team winning their second straight class 3A state championship.

However, spring sports season is in full swing with baseball, softball and soccer heating up. Here’s a list of the Montgomery-area high school top performers from the week's action.

Coaching staffs: For consideration, please send your stats to sports@montgomeryadvertiser.com.

State Tournament Basketball Top Performers

Carver's Conor Mcpherson finished with a double-double scoring 14 points and snagging 10 rebounds in a final four loss to Mountain Brook. Landon Parker, Zander Frazier and Amarian Griffin added seven points each for the Wolverines.

Brewbaker Tech's Kennedi McGhee and Jillian Baine each scored nine points, while McGhee also added 11 rebounds and two blocks in a final four loss to Jasper. Erin Martin added seven points and eight rebounds.

Park Crossing's Saniyah Jackson led the Thunderbirds with 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a final four loss to Huffman.

Prattville Christian's Avery Rogers finished with 14 points in a final four loss to Good Hope. Kayden Carr added nine points to round out the leading scorers for the Lady Panthers.

Prattville's U’llyriah Lewis finished with 21 points scored in a final four loss to Hewitt-Trussville.

Trinity's Maddie Smith led the Wildcats with 15 points, four steals and three rebounds to clinch the girls class 3A state championship over Plainview. Francie Morris added 13 points with six assists and five rebounds. Mya Moskowitz finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

Deep Dive: Blake Smith breaks down the journey to back-to-back state championships for Trinity girls basketball

Hot Topic: Is it finally time for a shot clock in Alabama high school basketball? AHSAA speaks on it

Baseball

Montgomery Academy was led at the plate by John Allen Jones with three RBIs in a 9-1 victory over Jag. Parker Cook had a hit with three RBIs. Camp Shanahan and Reid McBride both finished with an RBI.

Boys Golf

Montgomery Academy varsity golf team finished 12th out of 28 teams and had the second best score out of the five 3A teams that attended the WynLakes Invitational. Jackson McIntyre shot an 81 in the first round and 75 in the second round. Thomas Floyd shot a 78 in the first round and an 81 in the second round. Montgomery Academy Team Score: 326 — 1st round330 — 2nd round

Boys Soccer

Montgomery Academy's Brewer Welch recorded a hat trick in a 4-2 victory over Enterprise.

Montgomery Catholic's Scott Blancas and Joe Reaves scored two goals each in a 5-2 victory over Prattville Christian.

Girls Soccer

Montgomery Catholic's Eryn Owens and Carsyn Hawkins scored goals in a 2-0 Catholic victory over Prattville Christian Academy.

Prattville Christian's Avery Rogers led the Lady Panthers with two goals scored and Bella Carothers added one goal in a 3-0 victory over Chilton County.

Saint James Katie Brightwell scored five goals in a 7-0 victory over Tallassee.

Softball

Brantly's Anna Parker Little pitched a one-hitter with four strikeouts in 11-0 a shout-out victory over Luverne. Alex Grimes had two hits and two RBIs and Hope Richardson had two hits and three RBIs for Brantley.

Opp's Bradleigh Lanier finished with a two-run homerun and four RBIs in a 14-4 victory over Andalusia. Amaya Womack finished with a double, triple and three runs scored. Reese Cauley added two RBIs.

Pike Road's Kennedy Cuthbert finished with two RBIs in a 6-5 victory Prattville Christian. Addison Belyeu and Kennedy Thompson both finished with an RBI. In a 7-5 victory over Smiths Station, Thomson finished with two RBIs and Anna Williams pitched a complete game for Pike Road.

Prattville Christian's Lara Beth only gave up one hit with 8 strikeouts in a 5-0 victory over Alabama Christian. Payson Hanson finished with two RBIs and a solo homerun. Chloe Hollon finished with two doubles and one RBI. Paysley Bayer also finished with an RBI.

Trinity’s Madi Milton pitched five innings giving up seven hits and four earned runs while walking three and striking out four batters in a 10-6 victory over Dadeville. Marley Sharpless finished with four RBIs. Kate Knight finished with an RBI scoring two runs and Micaiah Shelton added three RBIs scoring twice.

Jerry Humphrey III is a sports writer for the Montgomery Advertiser who covers area high school sports, Auburn recruiting and Alabama State athletics. Follow him on Twitter @jerryhump3.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Top Performers: See who dominated high school boys and girls basketball and other sports