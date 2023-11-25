Top performers from quarterfinal round of LHSAA high school football playoffs in Acadiana

Here are the top performers from the quarterfinal round of the high school football playoffs from Acadiana:

Sam Altmann, St. Thomas More: Altmann threw for 216 yards and had two total touchdowns in the Cougars' 49-0 win over St. Michael the Archangel on Friday.

Cameron Foreman, Notre Dame: Foreman blocked a St. Charles punt that led to a touchdown but the Pios fell in the quarterfinals., 31-21, Friday night.

Brent Gordon, Cecilia: A two-way player for the Bulldogs, Gordon made some big plays on offense, including a 35-yard rushing touchdown to go along with his 105 total yards in Cecilia's 38-14 win against Jennings.

Ju'Juan Johnson, Lafayette Christian: Johnson set the LHSAA record for career yards in LCA's win over McDonogh #35, adding 354 yards to his ledger while accounting for six TDs.

T.J. Marzell, Lafayette Christian: Marzell hauled in five passes for 96 yards and scored twice for the Knights.

Diesel Solari, Cecilia: The Bulldogs standout quarterback continues to be team's top playmaker, recording four total rushing touchdowns, two of those going for more than 30 yards, had 231 total yards of offense as well as picked off a pass.

