Top performers from Jags’ upset win over the Colts, per PFF

Jacksonville entered Sunday’s game as the league’s biggest underdog, but it delivered its best all-around performance of the season in a 26-11 win. The Jaguars got to have their cake and eat it too, as the victory helped knocked the division rival Indianapolis Colts out of playoff contention when all they needed to do was win. However, Detroit was victorious over Green Bay, too, so the Jags earned the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, anyway.

With the team playing lights out on both sides of the ball — in spite of being shorthanded between injuries and COVID-19 — it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that the team registered some of its highest player grades from Pro Football Focus all season. Here were the top five players in Sunday’s win, according to the PFF grades:

QB Trevor Lawrence (83.8)

It shouldn’t be a shock to see Lawrence lead the way here. He played the best game of his entire rookie season, completing 71.9% of his passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns while registering an 85.1 passing grade. He didn’t throw any interceptions (or record a turnover of any kind) in this game, and it was his first multi-touchdown game since he tossed three scores in Week 1. It was also the first time he’s thrown touchdowns in back-to-back games since October, and he enters the offseason with some much-needed momentum on his side.

S Andre Cisco (79.5)

The more action Cisco sees down the stretch this season, the more puzzling it is that he wasn’t playing earlier this season. He routinely registers grades among the highest on the team, and this week was no different. He was especially effective against the run (79.2) and in tackling (78.6) while also registering a solid coverage grade of 70.9. He had four tackles in this game along with a forced fumble.

LB Damien Wilson (78.0)

Wilson has had a solid (if a bit quiet) season, but he had his best outing in the finale. He had an interception, a forced fumble and a sack — becoming just the fifth player in franchise history to do so in a single game — in addition to five tackles. He had an elite 91.2 pass-rushing grade and a decent 68.3 grade against the run, though he struggled more in coverage and in tackling, especially.

WR Marvin Jones Jr. (76.1)

Jones’ seven catches for 88 yards earned him a contract bonus, and he also found the end zone on what looked like a broken play when Lawrence salvaged a high snap and found Jones for a leaping catch in the corner of the end zone. He had one of his most productive games of the season earning a 75.6 grade in the passing game.

DE Roy Robertson-Harris (73.6)

It was a quiet day on the stat-sheet for Robertson-Harris, who didn’t record a tackle in Sunday’s win. But stats don’t always tell the whole story, and he was very disruptive against the Colts, getting three hits on quarterback Carson Wentz. He put a lot of pressure on Wentz all game, registering a 75.7 pass-rushing grade, which made up for a lackluster 59.2 grade against the run.

