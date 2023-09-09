Here are the top performers who headlined Week 3 in Boone County high school football

The third week of high school football in Boone County has come and gone, but plenty of players made sure they made their mark with spectacular performances.

Here are the top performers from around Week 3 in Boone County high school football.

Boone County Football Week 3 Top Performers

Brady Dapkus, Flex - Southern Boone: A 4-touchdown night sparks an overtime upset

California's defense had only allowed three points heading into Friday's game against Southern Boone. Eagles' running back Brady Dapkus scored eight times that number by himself. Dapkus finished the night rushing the ball 24 times for 144 yards and four touchdowns. Those four scores comprised all the touchdowns the Eagles scored Friday.

Hallsville receiver Isaac Stinson (5) high points a 44-yard reception over a Centralia defender as the crowd watches during Centralia's 26-20 win over Hallsville on Sept. 2.

Isaac Stinson, WR - Hallsville: Stinson's 200-yard night helps Hallsville win a shootout

In an old-fashioned shootout, Hallsville pushed ahead of Boonville thanks to its top wide receiver. Stinson, as the main target for Brayden Matheney, caught 12 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown. Stinson helped move the football down the field consistently in a game where Hallsville needed its offense to keep putting points on the board.

Drevyn Seamon, WR - Rock Bridge: 2 electrifying touchdowns hold off the Jays

On the road, Jefferson City almost mounted a comeback against the Bruins. That lead was in place thanks to Seamon. Rock Bridge's all-purpose star scored two touchdowns to lift his team. Seamon scored the first touchdown of the game on a sweep play that went 29 yards for a score. Later, he returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score to suck the momentum away from the Jays.

Cameron Lee, WR - Father Tolton: Big plays all over the field leads Tolton to 48 points

Cameron Lee makes an impact in every phase of the game. Friday was concrete proof of that. He scored an offensive touchdown and a defensive touchdown. He also blocked an extra point after a Louisiana touchdown and returned a punt 55 yards. That helped the Trailblazers keep their offensive firepower alive.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Here are the top performers who headlined Week 3 in Boone County high school football