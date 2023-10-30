Top performers in football from last week in the Texas Panhandle

Let's take a look at some of the top football performers from last week in the Panhandle area.

Creed Newkirk and Garrett Ashurst, Wheeler

Newkirk threw two touchdowns, ran for 81 yards and hauled in an interception against Memphis. Ashurst hauled in two interceptions with five tackles.

Colton Mills and Luis Escarcega, Dumas

Escarcega had 121 total offensive yards and two total touchdowns while Mills was 13-of-21 for 278 yards and three touchdowns against Canyon.

Tryston Sanchez and Tayren Combs, Randall

Sanchez threw for 127 yards while running for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Combs had the game-clinching interception in overtime against Hereford to go with three pass breakups.

Cutter Hodges and Noah Juarez, Happy

Hodges ran for 114 yards and a touchdown while Juarez scored four touchdowns in total.

Christian McGuire, Canyon

Ran for 243 yards and three touchdowns against Dumas.

Ramzee Martinez, Sebastian Kirven, Nathan Martens and Mauricio Herrera, Muleshoe

Martinez hauled in three passes for 100 yards and two scores, Kirven had four TFLs and a sack while Herrera had two catches for 105 yards. Martens passed for 245 yards and two touchdowns.

Broxton Robinson, Gavan Brookshire, Dylan Pohlmeir and Lucas Purcell, Panhandle

Robinson went 12-of-15 for 318 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 57 yards and two scores. Brookshire had seven tackles, a sack, one TFL and a forced fumble. Pohlmeier had four catches for 100 yards and a score. Purcell ran for 106 yards and a score on seven carries.

Cade Seaman, Carson Seaman and Aaron Rosales, Friona

Cade Seaman had 10 tackles and an interception with 138 rushing yards and three scores. Carson Seaman ran for 134 yards and a score. Rosales had 104 yards and two scores on eight carries.

Dareon Mathis and Kobe Sims, Childress

Mathis ran for 234 yards and six touchdowns while Sims ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.

Alex Penton, Dalhart

Had 11 tackles with two for a loss.

Corey Stancell, Jonathan Armstrong and Ryder McElroy, Farwell

Stancell threw two touchdowns, ran for two touchdowns and had a pick-six on defense. Armstrong threw two touchdowns and ran for another. McElroy had three catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

Kalub Ramirez and Brylyn Lopez, Hereford

Ramirez threw two touchdowns and ran for another. Lopez ran for 118 yards.

Carson Tarver and Traveon Lewis, Wellington

Tarver threw two touchdowns and ran for two more. Lewis ran for 142 yards and a score.

Angel Lara, Bovina

Scored two touchdowns with 140 total offensive yards.

Coltyn Fulton, Tascosa

Threw a touchdown while running for two more.

Camren Cavalier and Preston Neumeier, Canadian

Neumeier had two catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Cavalier had eight completions with five of them going for scores while running for a 36-yard touchdown.

Julian Cervantes, Perryton

Ran for 167 yards and four touchdowns while catching seven passes for 169 yards and a touchdowns. Also had a 100% corner grade with a pass breakup and four tackles.

Haiden Thompson, Luke Wheeler and Kristopher Gorecki, Miami

Thompson threw four touchdown passes, ran for 131 yards and three touchdowns, had 10 tackles and made four PATs while crossing the 10,000 offensive yard mark for his career. Gorecki had 11 tackles, three for a loss. Wheeler caught two touchdowns while adding 12 tackles, three for a loss and making an extra point.

Dawson Jaco and Tanner Adams, Bushland

Jaco threw five touchdowns with 336 yards while running for a sixth. Adams had seven catches for 140 yards and three touchdowns.

