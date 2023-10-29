Top performers from the first round of the football playoffs in the Springfield area

Here are the top performers from around Springfield for the first round of the high school football playoffs.

Colten Knoedler/Blake Lehnen, Chatham Glenwood

Knoedler, a sophomore QB, finished 14 of 18 for 316 yards and six touchdowns in a 63-28 win over Bloomington in Class 6A. He threw four consecutive TD passes during the first half. Lehnen, a sophomore receiver, had seven catches for 180 yards and three scores.

Justin Hay, Chatham Glenwood

The senior defensive end recorded all of his three sacks in the first half against Bloomington. That included on Bloomington's opening possession. The defensive front allowed 59 rushing yards in the first half.

Kincaid South Fork football exits playoffs with most wins since 1994

Cory Craig/Camren Bigard, Athens

The running back combo combined for 304 rushing yards as host Athens defeated Piasa Southwestern 33-7 in the Class 2A playoffs. Craig rushed for 154 yards on 24 carries and two touchdowns and Bigard scored once and finished with 150 on the ground on 15 attempts.

Ethan Hagele, Sacred Heart-Griffin

The senior running back hauled in a 24-yard touchdown pass from Levi Hanauer and his two-yard touchdown run helped cement a 23-0 victory over host Calumet City Thornton Fractional North in Class 5A.

Parker Gillespie/Nolan Mrozowski, Rochester

The seniors combined for 164 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a 59-14 win over Lincoln at Rocket Booster Stadium on Friday in the Class 4A playoffs. Gillespie also completed three passes for 60 yards and a score.

