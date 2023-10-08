Top performers from Colorado’s 27-24 win at Arizona State

Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes got back in the win column on Saturday night with a 27-24 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils in Tempe. The Buffs were on a two-game losing streak and were in desperate need of a win if they wanted to keep moving toward bowl eligibility.

The dramatic win might be just what the doctor ordered for Coach Prime and the Buffs as they have another winnable game next week against Stanford before heading into their bye after that.

With the Buffs now at 4-2 on the season, let’s look at some of the top performers from Colorado’s exciting win over the Sun Devils:

WR Javon Antonio

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Javon Antonio came up big for the Buffs on Saturday night with his five catches for 81 yards and one touchdown. The other Colorado receivers struggled to be consistently productive but Antonio made the plays that were needed.

RB Anthony Hankerson

Syndication: Arizona Republic

While the numbers were not staggering, Hankerson did a good job of providing balance. Hankerson accumulated 14 touches for 83 yards and was a key piece for the Colorado offense.

QB Shedeur Sanders

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Shedeur Sanders continues to come through for the Buffs. While his numbers were not video game-like, Sanders still produced. Sanders is the heartbeat of this Colorado team and is the most important piece to the Buffs’ success.

LB LaVonta Bentley

Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

What a monstrous performance by Bentley on Saturday night. He finished with 11 total tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and one pass defended. Bentley’s presence was felt throughout the entire contest.

K Alejandro Mata

Syndication: Arizona Republic

Kickers rarely receive any sort of publicity unless it’s negative. But Alejandro Mata came through in the clutch for Colorado on Saturday night with a game-winning 43-yard field goal.

