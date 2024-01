No. 2 California women’s gymnastics defeated No. 16 Oregon State by a final score of 197.950-196.775 on Saturday, Jan. 27 in Berkeley. eMjae Frazier matched a personal best on bars with a score of 9.95, while Maddie Williams (9.95 on beam) and Mya Lauzon (9.975 on beam and floor) also finished as top scorers for the Golden Bears.