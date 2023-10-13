Here are the top passers in Northeast Mississippi, by QB rating

Oct. 12—Who is the most efficient passing quarterback in Northeast Mississippi seven weeks into the season? The answer might surprise you.

Going purely by QB rating, that distinction belongs to Biggersville's Drew Rowsey. The senior has just 42 pass attempts but has completed 29 of them — a 69% rate — for 507 yards, nine touchdowns and zero interceptions.

That gives Rowsey a QB rating of 149.50.

"He's smooth," said Tupelo Christian coach Brad Kimberlin, whose Eagles visit Biggersville on Friday in a Region 1-1A matchup.

Experience has a lot to do with Rowsey's success, having been the starter since his freshman season. In fact, of the top-10 rated passers in the area, seven of them are in at least their second year as a starting quarterback.

No. 2 on the QBR scale is New Albany's Braden Shettles. He's just a sophomore but is in his second season as the starter. He's completed 69 of 110 passes (62.7%) for 1,185 yards, 16 touchdowns and three interceptions, for a rating of 127.46.

Nettleton's Braylen Williams is also a sophomore in his second season as a starter. He's 108 of 170 (63.5%) for 1,638 yards, 18 TDs and six interceptions, for a QBR of 115.76.

Starkville senior Trey Petty is the lone Division 1 commit on the list, at No. 4. The Illinois-bound signal caller is 85 of 133 (63.9%) for 1,212 yards, 12 TDs and three interceptions for a QBR of 113.99.

Fifth on the list is Booneville junior Noah Gillon. He's completed 90 of 137 passes (65.7%) for 1,287 yards, 12 TDs and five picks, giving him a 109.96 QBR.

Here is how the rest of the top 10 looks:

—No. 6 Gavin Wooley, Falkner (101.15 QBR): He's a second-year starter, but this is his first time running new head coach Kevin Walton's spread-option offense. Wooley, a junior, is 84 of 143 (58.7%) for 1,320 yards, 15 TDs and eight interceptions.

—No. 7 Jeremiah Harrell, Tupelo (98.11): His numbers are down from last season, but that's partly due to some issues at other positions. The senior 66 of 127 (52%) for 1,027 yards, 11 TDs and three interceptions.

—No. 8 Dy'Lan Johnson, Baldwyn (94.07): A first-year starter, Johnson seems to be getting more comfortable throwing the ball. He's 76 of 131 (58%) for 1,052 yards, nine TDs and four interceptions.

—No. 9 Jack Reid, Ripley (93.51): The junior became QB1 when Ty Long had season-ending shoulder surgery over the summer. Reid hasn't been asked to do a lot with his arm; he's 28 of 52 (53.9%) for 401 yards, six TDs and four INTs.

—No. 10 Peter Grandjean, Oxford (87.06): The senior has been sharing snaps with his younger brother, Mitchell. Peter is 39 of 61 (63.9%) for 344 yards, four TDs and a pair of picks.

Some of the QBs mentioned here can also hurt defenses with their legs. But the area's top two rushing quarterbacks aren't on this QBR ranking. Brewer Bailey of TCPS is the area's top running quarterback in terms of production, with 948 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Bruce's Jay Cole Williams is next with 805 yards and 10 TDs. Then you have Williams, of Nettleton, with 732 yards and nine scores.

North Pontotoc's Drew Winfun, who missed time earlier this season with a hand injury, has racked up 597 yards and 12 TDs in just four games. Close behind him is Kossuth's Hank Eaton, with 555 yards and five touchdowns.

Note: These lists were based on available statistics and are not necessarily comprehensive. Apologies to anyone who might have been left off.

brad.locke@journalinc.com