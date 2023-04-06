Top pass-rushing draft prospect expected to visit Patriots on Thursday

A pass-rusher might not be listed as a need for the New England Patriots heading into the 2023 NFL draft, but any coach will tell you that a playmaking pass-rusher is always a need.

Enter former University of Georgia standout Nolan Smith.

According to KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson, Smith is expected to visit the Patriots on Thursday. He is widely considered one of the best defensive playmakers in the draft, despite coming off a torn pectoral injury that limited him to only eight games in his final college season.

In 2021, he posted a career-high 53 tackles, 4.5 sacks and one interception. Before he got injured last season, he put together 18 tackles and three sacks. He’s clearly an explosive player with physical gifts that can’t be taught.

One look at his 40-yard dash performance at the NFL Scouting Combine should have been all it took for coach Bill Belichick to green light a visit.

The Patriots are projected to take a receiver, cornerback or offensive tackle with the No. 14 overall pick of the draft, but things change on the regular in the NFL.

Regardless of need, Smith is a player that could help the Patriots—or any other team for that matter—right away.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire