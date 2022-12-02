Top OTs in 2023 NFL Draft as Browns look to replace Jack Conklin this offseason

The Cleveland Browns may have to replace right tackle Jack Conklin as he is set to be a free agent this summer. Considering he almost retired a year ago, it is safe to say he will not be back in Cleveland in 2023 after restructuring his deal. As James Hudson has looked like a massive liability in the past few weeks, could the Browns turn to the 2023 NFL Draft to replace Conklin?

We have already tackled a series of draft-eligible defensive tackles, so now we move to another need in Cleveland. The Browns will not come on the clock until around the 40th pick in the draft, but could still fill plenty of needs with their plethora of assets.

With Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu (potentially the best in the class) heading back to school, who are the top offensive tackles in this year’s draft class? We take a look here.

One note before diving in: Tennessee’s Darnell Wright is a talented player, but one whose skillset translates better as a guard at the next level.

List

An ode to Jacoby Brissett: His 5 best plays as the starting quarterback

Browns Jacoby Brissett

Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

Browns Jack Conklin 2023 NFL Draft

Could the Browns replace Jack Conklin in the 2023 NFL Draft? Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Many had OT1 love for Jaelyn Duncan coming into the season, and while I also had a second round grade on him from his 2021 tape, his 2022 season has displayed a massive regression from the Maryland left tackle. Down the stretch, Duncan’s tape against Ohio State, Penn State, and Wisconsin has some terribly ugly moments.

His foot speed is tremendous, and he displays great technique in his set. However, his core strength looks soft this season, he has displayed massive balance issues, and when defenders get into his chest he does not show a willingness to replace their hands or reset his own to win back inside position.

Duncan is a massive faller in this year’s draft class.

Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan is the easiest mover I've seen from a trench player thus far. pic.twitter.com/oXB5v4Vf4K — Cory (@realcorykinnan) June 20, 2022

Blake Freeland, BYU

Story continues

Could the Browns replace Jack Conklin in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Could the Browns replace Jack Conklin in the 2023 NFL Draft?. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

An athletic specimen, BYU left tackle Blake Freeland could be a guy the Browns have a keen eye on in the 2023 NFL Draft. A massive man at 6-foot-9, Freeland set track and field records in high school in Utah, was recruited as a tight end, and now has turned into a stalwart at left tackle. While he is a Senior, Freeland will turn 22 just a few days after he will be drafted in the Spring.

The question, however, revolves around if he will return to school or not. Despite accepting an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, there are rumblings that he might opt to return for a fifth-year with the Cougars instead.

He possesses elite length with 35-inch arms, and his movement skills would fit the Browns’ wide zone offense like a glove. Given the size of his frame, however, Freeland is a bit stiff and allows defenders into his chest too often. His hands are good, but Freeland has room to improve his lower half technique.

All-in-all, Freeland is an athletic freak who will be drafted in the top 100. Given his profile, he could just find himself in the brown and orange next season.

Another really excellent example of Freeland's hands. Inside hand into the breastplate of the man across from him, pressure stays off of outside hand. pic.twitter.com/qhX8NQpQqS — Cory (@realcorykinnan) November 29, 2022

Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

Could the Browns replace Jack Conklin in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Could the Browns replace Jack Conklin in the 2023 NFL Draft?. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Another player over the age guardrail of the Browns, Bergeron will likely not be on their draft board when the end of April rolls around. However, Bergeron’s talent is undeniable.

With electric foot speed and grip strength, Bergeron stacked up an impressive resume of pass rushers face in 2022. Taking on the likes of Myles Murphy from Clemson, Isaiah Foskey from Notre Dame, and Jared Verse from Florida State, the tape Bergeron has put out this season has helped him boost his 2023 NFL Draft stock.

With a third round grade on Bergeron, he sits as my OT6 at this point in the pre-draft process.

Huge fan of Matthew Bergeron's game. Exceptional foot speed and some of the best grip strength. Might have the most impressive resume of pass rushers he's faced as well with solid showing against Isaiah Foskey, Myles Murphy, Jared Verse, and more. pic.twitter.com/BOGBHWpfk5 — Cory (@realcorykinnan) November 27, 2022

Broderick Jones, Georgia

Could the Browns replace Jack Conklin in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Could the Browns replace Jack Conklin in the 2023 NFL Draft? Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia left tackle Broderick Jones is a difficult evaluation. On one hand, he has all of the traits that evaluators fall in love with for offensive tackles. He has vines for arms, moves extremely well laterally and into space, and has a nasty streak to his game.

However, the technical parts of Jones’ game are still extremely raw. His arms are not contained as they tend to fly everywhere in his set. This leads to wide hands and the exposure of his frame. His lower half is a bit clunky when working in his set as well.

So while Jones provides a great ball of clay to work with, and a ball that many NFL teams will take a chance on early in the 2023 NFL Draft, he is still just too raw to rise above the OT5 slot at this point for me.

Dawand Jones, Ohio State

Could the Browns replace Jack Conklin in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Could the Browns replace Jack Conklin in the 2023 NFL Draft? College Football Rose Bowl

The first of two Ohio State offensive tackles to make the list, right tackle Dawand Jones has displayed tremendous improvements in 2022 from his 2021 tape. He slimmed down from last year’s frame, and his movement skills have significantly improved as a result.

You cannot teach the nastiness he puts on tape, looking to bury the man across from him every down. His hands are powerful, he frequents a refined snatch trap, and they are attached to astoundingly long arms at 36 inches. There are just traits to Jones’ game that cannot be learned.

Given his size, the pad level of Jones remains naturally high as he does not possess a great deal of bend in his knees. This allows defenders to get into his chest. However, at his weight, Jones’ frame also acts as a natural anchor.

Overall, there are areas for Jones to continue to clean up and refine, but the natural traits of his build cannot be replicated.

Dawand Jones has been quite good this season. pic.twitter.com/hYtlEJFDOe — Cory (@realcorykinnan) September 18, 2022

Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

Could the Browns replace Jack Conklin in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Could the Browns replace Jack Conklin in the 2023 NFL Draft? Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

There was not an offensive tackle who took bigger strides from their 2021 tape to their 2022 tape than Oklahoma’s Anton Harrison.

Sure, the level of physicality that Harrison plays with is not quite up to snuff, but he wins with finesse as a pass protector with frequency from his left tackle posts. He flashes refined hands, a level, balanced base, quick and refined feet, and the movement skills of a first round pick.

After Fashanu went back to school, the race is wide open outside of the top-two tackles. And while we did not get to see Harrison against a first rounder in Tyree Wilson to end the season, the Junior’s tape is tremendous for the Sooners. If the Browns were to take him in the second or third round, there would not be a peep from me.

Full send on Anton Harrison. I'm in. pic.twitter.com/y7Lu6Ob0r1 — Cory (@realcorykinnan) December 2, 2022

Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Could the Browns replace Jack Conklin in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Could the Browns replace Jack Conklin in the 2023 NFL Draft? Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

There is not a smarter, more refined offensive lineman in the nation than Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski. So then why isn’t he my OT1? That is a great question. And that really comes down to his body type and some shortcomings with his traits.

Skoronski is on the shorter side. And these are the same arguments we heard about Rashawn Slater, who went on to be a top offensive tackle in the NFL immediately as a rookie. However, with his short arms, the athletic ceiling to compensate is not as evident as it was for Slater.

Regardless, Skoronski plays with a great base and with excellent balance. He takes excellent angles working in space and into the second level, has vice grips for hands when he gets latched, and has the best eyes both before and after the snap. There is not a ton to overthink with Skoronski, and he will be off the board before the Browns have a chance to pick as a result.

Peter Skoronski with a lovely hand reset pic.twitter.com/LHT0mdZfdz — Cory (@realcorykinnan) November 29, 2022

Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Could the Browns replace Jack Conklin in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Could the Browns replace Jack Conklin in the 2023 NFL Draft?. Mandatory Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

After Fashanu announced his return to Penn State, the battle for OT1 came down to Skoronski and Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. Needless to say, Johnson Jr. scraped by but the margin is razor thin between the two.

Starting at right guard for Ohio State last season, Johnson made the switch to left tackle after both Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere departed for the NFL. And the highest offensive line recruit in Buckeyes’ history has not disappointed in his transition.

His foot speed is tremendous for his size, he plays with great balance, shows the ability to replace the hands of pass rushers, and provides genuine movement off of the line of scrimmage in the run game.

He will be long gone off the board by the time the Browns are set to pick, and rightfully so.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire