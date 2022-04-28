Top New Orleans Saints’ team needs entering 2022 NFL draft

The New Orleans Saints have some obvious needs to address in the 2022 NFL draft, and the first round brings real options to help solve their problems. We’ve already identified which prospects the Saints have been connected to, and who they should be targeting on Thursday night — now let’s take a deeper look at why those positions are areas of concern.

Wide Receiver

The teams biggest need heading into the draft is without a doubt wide receiver. Most other positions of need, at least have a guy on the roster in place in case you miss out. At receiver, there is a massive gap behind Michael Thomas. It’s mostly the guys that started last season, but you saw where that got the team. There is a lot of depth at receiver in this class, so you can survive without one in the first round, the the top of the class is so special.

You could also see the Saints leave the draft with multiple receivers, even if they don’t take a guy in the first round. There is a lot of talent at every level of this class.

Top Prospects: Garrett Wilson, Jameson Williams, Chris Olave, Jahan Dotson, Drake London

Offensive Tackle

James Hurst is serviceable, but if you can get a top tackle in this class Hurst becomes a great backup again. There’s a massive drop off after the top couple of tackles. Some solid day two projects, but I think it’s a position you have to attack early if you feel it as a need. There are also plenty of options between these guys to fit whatever you want to focus on offensively in 2022. This would be the position I’m most shocked if the Saints leave round one without a selection at.

Top Prospects: Ikem Ekonwu, Charles Cross, Evan Neal, Trevor Penning, Bernhard Raimann, Tyler Smith

Defensive Line

David Onyemata is not under contract for 2022 and the Saints are known to keep defensive line a rotating door. The next guy to be ‘the guy’ for a couple years could absolutely be in this class. They have a lot of depth pieces at the spot, but they’re just that. Depth. There are a couple of impactful rookies from day one that can be found here. Outside of the top of the class, it’s just more of the same depth rotational pieces.

Top Prospects: Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Travis Jones, Logan Hall

Linebacker

This is a sneaky need, as they have two guys locked in, but not much after that. Zack Baun and Kaden Elliss are great to have on the roster, but can not be expected to take on all of Kwon Alexander’s snaps from last year. There is a guy in the Saints range on night one that is basically Demario Davis Jr. and would be set to be a leader for years to come in Devin Lloyd. There are a couple of other fun pieces to be found as well.

Top Prospects: Devin Lloyd, Nakobe Dean, Channing Tindall, Quay Walker, Chad Mum

Safety

You lost two starters in Marcus Williams and Malcolm Jenkins. You brought in Marcus Maye, but that is only a piece to the puzzle. You need to walk away from this draft with an impactful safety. There aren’t a ton of true center field free safeties in this class, but there are a ton of versatile weapons. Let Maye take care of the Williams role, and then draft a replacement for Jenkins in the box.

Top Prospects: Kyle Hamilton, JaQuan Brisker, Dax Hill, Jalen Pitre, Lewis Cine

