When top Oregon targets are schedule to announce commitments
If June was the month of official visits for the Oregon Ducks, then July is expected to be the month of commitment announcements.
After hosting some of the top prospects in the nation on both official and unofficial visits over the last month, the Ducks are sitting in as good of a spot as anyone in the nation when it comes to recruiting momentum. They currently have the No. 8 class in the nation, and a number of their top targets are scheduled to announce their commitments over the coming month.
As players continue to announce when they will commit, it can be tough to keep everything straight. We’re here to help you keep your calendars in order. Here is an updated schedule of the recruiting commitments that Duck fans should pay attention to over the coming months:
4-star OT JacQawn McRoy
BREAKING: 4-star OT JacQawn McRoy will announce his college commitment LIVE on 247Sports.
McRoy is the No. 60 overall ranked prospect in the 2024 class.@5star_shaq X #CommitHQ
⏰: July 1 – 5:30PM ET/4:30PM CT
📺: https://t.co/wibkOYlhyR pic.twitter.com/KhGMq5zwTj
— 247Sports (@247Sports) June 27, 2023
Commitment Date: July 1 — 2:30 p.m. PT
247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9313
National Ranking: 60
Position Ranking: 3
Crystal Ball: Oregon Ducks
On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine
Oregon Ducks — 94.3%
Kentucky Wildcats — 1.6%
Arkansas Razorbacks — 1.4%
3-star RB Da'Jaun Riggs
July 3rd is the day….⏳
— Da’Jaun Riggs (@DaJaunRiggs_) June 27, 2023
Commitment Date: July 3 — TBD
247Sports Composite Rating: 0.8693
National Ranking: 847
Position Ranking: 64
Crystal Ball: None
On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine
Oregon Ducks — 93.2%
Pittsburgh Panthers — 2.8%
Minnesota Golden Gophers — 2.4%
5-star EDGE Elijah Rushing
BREAKING: 5-star EDGE Elijah Rushing will announce his college commitment LIVE on The College Football Recruiting Show
Rushing is the No. 8 overall ranked prospect in 2024. @elijah_rushing x #CommitHQ
⏰: July 6 – 5PM ET
📺: https://t.co/3PVDCblgUq pic.twitter.com/oxeBg9nfaZ
— 247Sports (@247Sports) June 27, 2023
Commitment Date: July 6 — 2 p.m. PT
247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9879
National Ranking: 8
Position Ranking: 1
Crystal Ball: None
On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine
Oregon Ducks — 70.5%
Arizona Wildcats — 9.3%
Notre Dame Fighting Irish — 4.0%
Tennessee Volunteers — 2.7%
4-star LB Kamar Mothudi
Valley Village (Calif.) Campbell Hall LB Kamar Mothudi broke down his final official visit over the weekend to #Oregon and has penciled in a decision date for mid-July with #MichiganState #Utah and #Washington still pushing hard https://t.co/f5HearPxYu pic.twitter.com/Ed6j1YJEor
— Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) June 27, 2023
Commitment Date: July 10 — TBD
247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9206
National Ranking: 173
Position Ranking: 17
Crystal Ball: Oregon Ducks
On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine
Oregon Ducks — 95.6%
Utah Utes — 1.8%
Washington Huskies — 1.1%
4-star LB Brayden Platt
Yelm (Wash.) linebacker Brayden Platt took his final official visit, a trip to Oregon over the weekend https://t.co/rqH3vaPUed pic.twitter.com/OghA0FOrcG
— Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) June 25, 2023
Commitment Date: September 4 — TBD
247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9132
National Ranking: 73
Position Ranking: 8
Crystal Ball: None
On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine
Oregon Ducks — 83.7%
Oklahoma Sooners — 4.9%
USC Trojans — 2.6%
UCLA Bruins — 2.1%