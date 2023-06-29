When top Oregon targets are schedule to announce commitments

Zachary Neel
·3 min read

If June was the month of official visits for the Oregon Ducks, then July is expected to be the month of commitment announcements.

After hosting some of the top prospects in the nation on both official and unofficial visits over the last month, the Ducks are sitting in as good of a spot as anyone in the nation when it comes to recruiting momentum. They currently have the No. 8 class in the nation, and a number of their top targets are scheduled to announce their commitments over the coming month.

As players continue to announce when they will commit, it can be tough to keep everything straight. We’re here to help you keep your calendars in order. Here is an updated schedule of the recruiting commitments that Duck fans should pay attention to over the coming months:

4-star OT JacQawn McRoy

Commitment Date: July 1 — 2:30 p.m. PT

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9313

National Ranking: 60

Position Ranking: 3

Crystal Ball: Oregon Ducks

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine

Oregon Ducks — 94.3%
Kentucky Wildcats — 1.6%
Arkansas Razorbacks — 1.4%

3-star RB Da'Jaun Riggs

Commitment Date: July 3 — TBD

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.8693

National Ranking: 847

Position Ranking: 64

Crystal Ball: None

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine

Oregon Ducks — 93.2%
Pittsburgh Panthers — 2.8%
Minnesota Golden Gophers — 2.4%

5-star EDGE Elijah Rushing

Commitment Date: July 6 — 2 p.m. PT

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9879

National Ranking: 8

Position Ranking: 1

Crystal Ball: None

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine

Oregon Ducks — 70.5%
Arizona Wildcats — 9.3%
Notre Dame Fighting Irish — 4.0%
Tennessee Volunteers — 2.7%

4-star LB Kamar Mothudi

Commitment Date: July 10 — TBD

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9206

National Ranking: 173

Position Ranking: 17

Crystal Ball: Oregon Ducks

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine

Oregon Ducks — 95.6%
Utah Utes — 1.8%
Washington Huskies — 1.1%

4-star LB Brayden Platt

Commitment Date: September 4 — TBD

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9132

National Ranking: 73

Position Ranking: 8

Crystal Ball: None

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine

Oregon Ducks — 83.7%
Oklahoma Sooners — 4.9%
USC Trojans — 2.6%
UCLA Bruins — 2.1%

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

