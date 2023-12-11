Top Ole Miss football WR Tre Harris spurns NFL Draft, will return for another season

OXFORD — Ole Miss football leading receiver Tre Harris will return for a second season in Oxford, the program announced on Monday.

Harris, who transferred from Louisiana Tech last offseason, instantly became quarterback Jaxson Dart's go-to receiver, catching four touchdowns in his debut against Mercer.

Harris went on to accumulate 851 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in the regular season. He posted those numbers despite playing through injuries that kept him out of one game entirely and limited his availability in several more.

The native of Lafayette, Louisiana, was instrumental in helping Lane Kiffin's team secure its two best home victories of the season. Harris went off for 153 yards in a memorable win over LSU, then outdid himself roughly a month later with 213 yards against Texas A&M.

The news means he'll be available for Ole Miss (10-2) against Penn State (10-2) in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 (11 a.m., ESPN) as the Rebels look to secure their first 11-win season in program history.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Top Ole Miss receiver Tre Harris makes 2024 NFL Draft decision