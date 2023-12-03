Who top Ole Miss football commit Kamarion Franklin is recruiting at MHSAA championships

OXFORD — During Saturday's MHSAA football state championship games, a soon-to-be familiar face for Ole Miss fans arrived at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Class of 2024 four-star Ole Miss commit Kamarion Franklin, the top-rated recruit in Mississippi, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Franklin posted on X, formerly Twitter, about his attendance said, "Visualization -- Can't wait!!"

Franklin's goal for the weekend is to try to help get some recruits to either stay with the Rebels or think of Ole Miss as an option.

"I really just came here to scope out players and keep players," Franklin said to the Clarion-Ledger. "Just up here trying to recruit and get some guys to Ole Miss."

One of Franklin's primary goals of the weekend is to try and help recruit Starkville's Braylon "Stonka" Burnside, who announced his de-commitment from Mississippi State on Nov. 6, stating he officially re-opened his recruitment, "I also really came for Braylon," Franklin said.

Burnside would be a great fit for Ole Miss, Franklin said.

"He's just tough," Franklin said. "He's really aggressive and is an athlete that can go play both ways."

Burnside plays in the final game of the MHSAA state championship weekend for Starkville against Oak Grove for the 7A state title on Saturday night.

Looking forward to the spring semester in January, Franklin will be enrolled at Ole Miss and is eager to step on campus and the practice field as an Ole Miss player.

"I'm really ready to just take it all in," he said. "Ready to start my new journey and come in, focus, grinding it out and earning a starting spot."

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive lineman finished his football career at Lake Cormorant with 225 total tackles, 142 solo tackles and 36 sacks in three years as a starter.

