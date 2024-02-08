Top 20 Oklahoma Sooners of all-time in receiving yards

Since the turn of the century, the Oklahoma Sooners have recruited, developed, and produced some of the best wide receivers in college football. The air-raid revolution, combined with Oklahoma’s ability to recruit allowed wide receivers to put up monster numbers in Norman.

Of the top 20 players in receiving yards in Oklahoma history, 17 of them played for the Sooners during the Bob Stoops or Lincoln Riley eras. The four that didn’t were Stephen Alexander, Corey Warren, and Eddie Hinton.

Considering how little the teams threw the football when Hinton played, it’s pretty incredible they were able to put up the numbers they did. With Drake Stoops career year in 2023, legendary tight end Keith Jackson fell out of the top 20. Jackson played at a time when they didn’t throw the ball a ton, but his athleticism and speed allowed him to make the most of his opportunities.

Who knows what his numbers would look like in a modern offense. Imagine Brock Bowers but with even bigger numbers.

Half of the players in the top 20 in receiving yards averaged 15 or more yards per reception.

No player with at least 75 receptions in their Sooners career averaged more yards per reception than Marvin Mims 19.5 per catch. His first 1,000-yard season in 2022 helped him reach eighth all-time in receiving yards at the University of Oklahoma.

DeMarco Murray’s 1,571 receiving yards puts him 20th all-time.

Nic Anderson looks like the next player to enter the top 20, if he’s able to recreate his breakout 2023 season in 2024. By the end of his Sooners career, he could be flirting with the top 10 in career receiving yards at the University of Oklahoma.

Here’s an updated look at Oklahoma’s top 20 Sooners in receiving yards all time.

Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Yards Receiving: 4,586

Yards Per Reception: 13.1

Touchdowns: 45

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Yards Receiving: 3,482

Yards Per Reception: 14.9

Touchdowns: 26

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Yards Receiving: 3,292

Yards Per Reception: 19

Touchdowns: 32

Mark Clayton, 2001-2004

(Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Yards Receiving: 3,236

Yards Per Reception: 14.7

Touchdowns: 31

Juaquin Iglesias, 2005-08

John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

Yards Receiving: 2,861

Yards Per Reception: 14.2

Touchdowns: 19

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Yards Receiving: 2,594

Yards Per Reception: 12.7

Touchdowns: 24

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, 2017-18

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Yards Receiving: 2,413

Yards Per Reception: 18.3

Touchdowns: 17

Marvin Mims, 2020-2022

Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Yards Receiving: 2,398

Yards Per Reception: 19.5

Touchdowns: 20

Malcolm Kelly, 2005-07

Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports

Yards Receiving: 2,285

Yards Per Reception: 15.9

Touchdowns: 21

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Yards Receiving: 2,267

Yards Per Reception: 18

Touchdowns: 21

Antwone Savage, 1999-2002

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Network

Yards Receiving: 1,931

Yards Per Reception: 12.9

Touchdowns: 13

Eddie Hinton, 1966-68

(AP Photo)

Yards Receiving: 1,822

Yards Per Reception: 15.3

Touchdowns: 12

Drake Stoops,

Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman

Yards Receiving: 1,876

Yard Per Reception: 11.4

Touchdowns: 17

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Yards Receiving: 1,765

Yards Per Reception: 15.8

Touchdowns: 22

Manuel Johnson, 2005-2008

John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

Yards Receiving: 1,710

Yards Per Reception: 14.4

Touchdowns: 17

Curtis Fagan, 1999-2002

(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Yards Receiving: 1,656

Yards Per Reception: 12.5

Touchdowns: 13

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Yards Receiving: 1,629

Yards Per Reception: 14.7

Touchdowns: 26

Corey Warren, 1990-93

Earl Richardson /Allsport

Yards Receiving: 1,593

Yards Per Reception: 16.4

Touchdowns: 12

Stephen Alexander, 1994-97

Todd Warshaw /Allsport

Yards Receiving: 1,591

Yards Per Reception: 15.3

Touchdowns: 6

Demarco Murray, 2007-10

(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Yards Receiving: 1,571

Yard Per Reception: 10

Touchdowns: 13

