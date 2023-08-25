Who are the top Oklahoma high school football special teams players in the OKC metro?

Special teams players don’t always get a lot of glory, but there’s no doubt they can have a huge impact on the football field.

From kickers making game-winning field goals to punters helping their teams pin opponents deep in the red zone, matchups can be won or lost based on special teams performances.

As the 2023 high school football season arrives, here are some of the top kickers, punters and snappers in the Oklahoma City metro area.

Brett Alfred, Sr., Pauls Valley

An offensive lineman and linebacker, he’s also a long snapper. He has a 3½-star rating on Kohl’s Professional Camps, the top source in the nation for anything related to high school kicking, punting and long snapping.

Adrian Arambula, Sr., Deer Creek

He averaged 42.1 yards per punt last season. Nine of his 22 punts were inside the 20-yard line and six were inside the 10.

David Arriaga, Sr., Midwest City

A transfer from Class A Stratford, the Bombers have high expectations for Arriaga. Kohl’s lists him as a 4 1⁄2-star kicker and four-star punter.

Hayden Brake, Sr., Oklahoma Christian School

A standout long snapper, he holds offers from Division II East Central and the University of Central Oklahoma and Division III Ripon.

Dylan Davidson, Sr., Perkins-Tryon

He’ll be a big weapon for the Demons this year. Davidson is a four-star kicker and 4½-star punter, according to Kohl’s.

Liam Evans, Sr., Moore

One of the nation’s top kickers in his class, Evans committed to OU this month.

Seth Freeman, Jr., Moore

The Lions are the best in the state when it comes to specialists. Freeman is the nation’s No. 1 long snapper in his class, according to Kohl’s.

Aiden Jordan, Jr., Mustang

He’s coming off a solid sophomore season, and Kohl’s lists him as a four-star kicker.

Will Kilgallon, Sr., Bishop McGuinness

A 4 ½ star kicker according to Kohl’s, he’ll look to have a solid year with the Irish, who made it to the Class 5A semifinals last year.

Kale Purvis, Sr., Edmond Santa Fe

The Wolves struggled last season and went 1-9, but Purvis has flashed potential and should a player they count on.

Ethan Spiwak, Jr., Carl Albert

He’s coming off a stellar sophomore season in which he went 49 of 52 on extra-point attempts and 12 of 12 on field goals. The 12 successful field goals broke the Carl Albert single-season record. Spiwak also had 13 touchbacks on kickoffs.

Trey Washington, Jr., Carl Albert

A standout receiver and defensive back, Washington is one of the top recruits in his class and even has an offer from OU. Washington is also one of the best punters in Oklahoma. Last season, he averaged 42.4 yards per punt. He had 24 punts, and seven were pinned inside the 20.

Jacob Wehba, Jr., Westmoore

A four-star kicker according to Kohl’s, he’s a unique athlete. Along with being the Jaguars’ kicker, he’s a standout baseball player.

