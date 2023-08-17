Who are the top OKC area tight ends to watch in 2023 Oklahoma high school football season?

The Oklahoma City metro area is filled with star tight ends.

From some of the nation’s top recruits at the position to some under-the-radar players who are primed for breakout seasons, there’s lots of talent.

The right tight end can have a huge impact on games and create mismatches against opposing defenses.

Here are some of the top local players at the position heading into the 2023 Oklahoma high school football season.

Washington's Cooper Alexander catches the ball over Jones' Mason Templeton during a Class 2A semifinal game at Putnam City on Dec. 2.

Cooper Alexander, Sr., Washington: The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder committed to Iowa State this summer after receiving offers from the Cyclones, Colorado, Duke, Miami, Oklahoma, Stanford, Texas A&M and Washington State, among others. The son of former OU tight end Stephen Alexander, he transferred from Norman to Washington following his sophomore season. He broke his foot in the third game of his junior year but returned about a month later and helped Washington claim the Class 2A title.

Josh Ford, Sr., Stillwater: He announced on Dec. 4 that he received an offer from Oklahoma State and committed the following month. Listed at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, he’ll try to help Stillwater claim its second straight Class 6A-II championship and expects to line up at tight end, fullback, slot receiver and middle linebacker.

Luke Gray, Sr., Oklahoma Christian School: Also a star basketball player, Gray has Division-I offers in both sports. Listed at 6-foot-7, 220 pounds, he has football offers from South Dakota State and Tulsa and basketball offers from Cal Poly, Liberty and South Carolina State.

Marcus James, Jr., Carl Albert: A Bishop McGuinness transfer, James will play tight end and linebacker for defending Class 5A champion Carl Albert. James is 6-foot-4, 220 pounds and has offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Liberty, North Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas State, Tulsa, UTEP and the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Nate Roberts, Jr., Washington: He announced Tuesday he has decommitted from Notre Dame. Roberts is the nation’s second-ranked tight end and No. 61 overall prospect in the 2025 class. Last season, he finished with 33 catches for 705 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Stillwater tight end Josh Ford, left, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State in January.

Will Smith, Sr., Choctaw: He'll play several positions for Choctaw, including tight end. The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder will even kick for the Yellowjackets. Smith, who is mainly being recruited as an edge rusher and tight end, decommitted from Oklahoma State in May and has offers from Indiana, Iowa State, Tulsa and Washington State, among others.

Braden Turner, Sr., Edmond North: New Edmond North coach Carter Whitson expects Turner to have a big year. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder has all the tools and holds offers from East Central, Oklahoma Baptist, Southwestern Oklahoma State and the University of Central Oklahoma.

Maddox Wilkerson, Jr., Carl Albert: He’s the son of former OU and NFL defensive end Jimmy Wilkerson, who received first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2001 and 2002 before being selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the sixth round of the 2003 draft. Maddox Wilkerson will play tight end and defensive end for the Titans and has impressive size at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds.

Zane Zielny, Sr., Westmoore: He’ll be one of Westmoore’s top offensive weapons this year. The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder has two Division-I offers (Columbia and New Mexico State) and will try to help Westmoore bounce back from a 3-8 season.

