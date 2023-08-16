Who are top OKC area running backs to watch for 2023 Oklahoma high school football season?

It's a comeback season for several high school tailbacks in the Oklahoma City metro area.

Multiple premier running backs had their 2022 campaigns cut short due to injuries, but they’re ready to replenish their teams’ backfield depth this year.

For others, it’s time to build on breakout football seasons. Expect to see plenty of dazzling touchdown runs when these speedy stars take the field this fall. Here are the best OKC-area running backs heading into the 2023 season.

Devin Alexander, Sr., Norman

Alexander’s accomplishments as a sprinter indicate how tough he is to stop on the football field. In 10.36 seconds, he zoomed to a first-place finish in his state preliminary 100-meter dash this spring. He was the favorite to win gold if he hadn’t been injured, but he’s healthy for his senior football season, following a junior campaign in which he rushed for 556 yards.

Rodney “RJ” Fields, Sr., Del City

Del City already had two notable running backs in Braelon Adamah and Aaron Carter, but Fields’ arrival is changing the game. Last season at Southeast, he compiled 1,147 rushing yards for 17 touchdowns. The Oklahoma State commit moved to Del City for his senior year, playing for former Cowboy cornerback Robert Jones.

Jaylen Harper, Sr., Guthrie

Harper is a skilled receiver, but he made a greater impact carrying the ball last season. He ran for 584 yards and accounted for eight total touchdowns as the Bluejays reached the Class 5A state quarterfinals. Harper can also make a difference on special teams as a returner, and with the graduation of a few key skill players, his role will likely grow.

Camarion Jones, Sr., Putnam North

As Putnam North looks to turn around from a 2-9 season, Jones’ presence is vital. As a junior, he rushed for 947 yards and 10 touchdowns on 159 carries. Occasionally involved in the receiving game, he accounted for more than 1,000 total yards.

Micho Lavine, Sr., Millwood

Lavine committed to North Texas as a linebacker, but there’s no doubt he can impact Millwood’s offense, too. Splitting carries with Rickey Hunt Jr., he rushed for 665 yards and 10 touchdowns as the Falcons reached the 2022 Class 2A state finals. With Hunt at Ohio this year, the spotlight on Lavine’s versatility increases.

Ajay Lynch, Sr., Meeker

Any team facing Meeker has to plan around Ajay Lynch. Although the Bulldogs went 3-7 last season, Lynch had a stellar junior campaign with 1,124 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. He also provided 589 receiving yards for eight scores.

Devanor “Dev” Mathews, Sr., Edmond North

Mathews was limited as a junior because of injury, but he’s now healthy and ready for a breakout year. He holds a few Division II offers and also has some D-I interest, receiving a running back MVP award at a Stephen F. Austin camp. Through four games last season, Mathews had 253 rushing yards, averaging 7.4 yards per carry.

Brady McAdoo, Jr., Tuttle

McAdoo was flying through a stellar sophomore year until he was injured against Bethany. He was healthy enough to contribute a little during playoffs, and now, he’s back for a new season with the Tigers. McAdoo stockpiled 554 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns through seven games last year and also starred in a number of other roles, from linebacker to punter.

Demarius Robinson, Jr., Edmond Santa Fe

Robinson is yet another standout who was sidelined through a significant stretch of last season because of an injury. His absence showed as Santa Fe went 1-9, but his return can energize the Wolves this year. Robinson capitalized on his limited opportunities as a sophomore, rushing for 680 yards through only four games. He landed an offer from Tulsa in June.

Xavier Robinson, Sr., Carl Albert

Robinson collected numerous awards after fueling Carl Albert’s run game on the way to last season’s Class 5A state title. The OU commit can move well, make strategic cuts and run through defenses at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds. He rushed for 2,598 yards and 39 touchdowns as a junior.

John Paul “J.P.” Spanier, Sr., McGuinness

Spanier helped McGuinness have a multidimensional offense last season. With Michael Taffe as the primary running back, Spanier could also carry the ball to keep defenses on their toes. Taffe has graduated, so Spanier steps into a larger role as a senior.

Eric “Tre” Stevenson, Sr., Perkins-Tryon

Stevenson is a standout defensive lineman, and he uses that tenacity in his run game, too. As a junior, he racked up 1,071 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 188 carries.

Holden Thompson, Sr., Stillwater

After proving himself as a sophomore varsity starter, Thompson couldn’t play through most of his junior year because of a leg injury. As the Pioneers strive to win their second straight state title, Thompson’s return can keep the run game strong without Noah Roberts, who graduated.

Cannon Wood, Sr., Piedmont

Cannon Wood thrives in Piedmont’s flexbone offense. Last year, he rumbled for 1,250 yards and 15 touchdowns on 157 carries. As a linebacker, he’s also one of the Wildcats’ best defenders.

