Who are top OKC area receivers to watch for 2023 Oklahoma high school football season?

There’s no shortage of star wide receivers in the Oklahoma City metro.

From smaller receivers that make plays from the slot to some bigger-bodied pass catchers that live on the outside, the area has plenty of talent at the position.

As the 2023 Oklahoma high school football season nears, here are some local receivers to keep an eye on.

More: Class 6A-II 2023 football district previews: Polls, storylines, players and games to watch

TCU commit LaDainian Fields is expected to play receiver and cornerback at Del City after transferring from Southeast.

LaDainian Fields, Sr., Del City

A TCU commit, Fields transferred out of Southeast and is now at Del City. He’ll have several roles with the Eagles and is expected to play receiver and cornerback while also returning kicks and punts.

Jordyn Harris, Sr., Heritage Hall

He helped Heritage Hall win the Class 3A state title last year, finishing with 328 receiving yards. He also had 50 tackles and six interceptions while playing defensive back. Harris holds offers from Air Force, Army, Navy and New Mexico State.

Trystan Haynes, Jr., Carl Albert

He’s mainly being recruited as a cornerback but could have a breakout year at wide receiver for the Titans. Haynes is a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports, and holds offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas A&M, among others.

Jaden Nickens, Jr., Millwood

One of the state’s top prospects in the 2025 class, Nickens committed to OU last weekend. A four-star recruit, he didn’t play football from seventh grade until his sophomore year but flashed his potential while helping Millwood reach the Class 2A state finals last season.

CJ Simon, Jr., Moore

Another great receiver in the 2025 class, Simon is a big-time playmaker and holds offers from Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Tulsa.

Heston Thompson, Sr., Stillwater

He had 78 catches for 1,018 yards and 17 touchdowns as he helped Stillwater claim the Class 6A-II state title last year. Thompson holds several Division-II offers and was named The Oklahoman’s 2023 All-City Boys Track Athlete of the Year after claiming the Class 6A title in the 400-meter dash (47.13 seconds) and helping Stillwater win the 4x200 relay (1:26.05).

Jordan Warrior, Sr., Putnam West

He’s a versatile playmaker for Putnam West and is starting to receive some college interest. He holds offers from East Central and Emporia State.

Trynae Washington, Jr., Carl Albert

He had 27 receptions for 424 yards and four scores as Carl Albert claimed the Class 5A state title last season. A big target at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, Washington is being heavily recruited and has offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Missouri, North Texas, Oklahoma, Tulsa and the University of Texas at San Antonio.

More: Who are Oklahoma high school football's underrated senior players for 2023 season?

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma high school football wide receivers rankings for OKC metro