Who are top OKC area quarterbacks to watch for 2023 Oklahoma high school football season?

The preseason looks a little different for each quarterback on the Oklahoma high school football scene.

Returners are striving to build on breakout seasons. At other schools, first-year starters are stepping into the limelight, while some programs are in the process of figuring out who will emerge as QB1.

The Oklahoma City metro area features several of the state’s best signal-callers with intriguing storylines. Here are names to know heading into the 2023 season.

Deer Creeks' Grady Adamson looks to throw a pass as Stillwater's Judah Schwoegler pressures him during a Class 6A-II semifinal game in Ponca City on Nov. 25.

Grady Adamson, Jr., Deer Creek

In 2022, Adamson proved himself as the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year. He threw for 2,813 yards and 33 touchdowns, making quick decisions and showing resilience on the way to the Class 6A-II state semifinals. Adamson enters his junior year with several Division I offers, including Tulsa and UNLV.

Andy Bass, Sr., Heritage Hall

Bass had to wait for his college recruitment to pick up, but a stellar junior track season helped him become one of the most sought-after recruits in the state. He helped the Chargers claim the Class 3A title last year in his first season as Heritage Hall’s starting quarterback, and the program is once again one of the championship favorites.

Hayden Calvert, Sr., Guthrie

A three-year starter, Calvert brings valuable experience to the Bluejays as they navigate a challenging Class 5A schedule. Last season, he not only compiled 1,323 passing yards for 13 touchdowns, but he also rushed for 696 yards and 11 scores.

Major Cantrell, Sr., Washington

Cantrell played a big role in Washington’s Class 2A championship run last year, and the Warriors are likely still the team to beat. Cantrell has put together a solid career at Washington and holds a scholarship offer from Oklahoma Baptist University. He also has a preferred walk-on offer from Iowa State.

Kenneth Colston, Sr., Midwest City

With DeAngelo Irvin starting his college career at UNLV, the Bombers are turning to Colston as the first-string quarterback. A right-handed pitcher, Colston is bringing his leadership from the baseball diamond to the football field. After turning heads at spring football camps, he is poised for a big season.

Carson Cooksey, Sr., Blanchard

Cooksey is coming off a great year in which he completed 173 of 311 passes for 2,698 yards and 26 touchdowns. The Lions made it to the Class 4A quarterfinals and will look to be contender with Cooksey leading the offense.

Blanchard's Carson Cooksey throws a pass during a game at Noble on Sept. 2.

Clayton Creasey, Sr., Jones

Creasey helped Jones make it to the Class 2A semifinals last year, completing 207 of 341 passes for 2,941 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also had 136 rushing attempts for 633 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Owen Eshelman, Jr., Norman North

Eshelman stepped in as Norman North’s starter late last year after Kamden Sixkiller suffered a season-ending injury and flashed lots of potential. Norman North has a long list of quarterbacks who have shined, and Eshelman could be the next great Timberwolf signal caller.

MJ Graham, Sr., Westmoore

According to Westmoore coach Lorenzo Williams, Graham is exceeding expectations after he was initially too humble in describing his skills. A dedicated student in the film room and a tone-setter on the field, the Houston commit is letting his game speak for itself. Graham threw for 2,105 yards and 25 touchdowns last year at Southeast.

Alec Jackson, Sr., Chandler

After helping Chandler reach the Class 2A quarterfinals last season, Jackson returns to the starting role. Last year, he threw for 1,475 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also showcased his speed with 842 rushing yards, averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

David McComb, Jr., Edmond Memorial

Last year, Edmond Memorial won the Edlam crown and finished with its best record since 2016. As a sophomore starter, McComb energized the Bulldogs with 1,600 passing yards for 16 touchdowns in seven games. The Kansas commit returns with the chance to keep building not only his game, but also the entire program.

Kevin Sperry, Jr., Carl Albert

An OU commit, Sperry made waves this summer as he transferred to Carl Albert from Rock Hill in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Titans — the defending champions in Class 5A — already had a loaded squad, and Sperry will only make them that much better.

Schuylar “CJ” Turnbull, So., Millwood

Turnbull might be the youngest quarterback on this list, but he can play like a seasoned signal-caller. As a freshman starter, he skillfully deconstructed defenses and connected with multiple teammates on the way to the Class 2A state finals. Turnbull threw for 1,935 yards and 21 touchdowns last season, and he’s been fine-tuning his game since then – he trains with OU Heisman winner Jason White.

River Warren, Sr., Del City

Warren will play his first and lone season at Del City after starring at Bishop McGuinness. He’s one of the top quarterback recruits in the state and holds offers from Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, Old Dominion and Toledo.

