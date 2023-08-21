Who are the top OKC area high school defensive linemen to watch in 2023 football season?

The Oklahoma high school football scene is full of talented offensive playmakers, but no one has an easy road to success this season.

That’s because they have to face the guys on this list.

Meet the best defensive linemen in the Oklahoma City metro area. From explosive edge rushers to gritty nose guards, these linemen know how to read plays and dismantle an offensive scheme in an instant:

Caden Davis, Jr., Carl Albert: Davis had a monster season as Carl Albert won the 2022 Class 5A state title. As a sophomore defensive end, he recorded 112 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 21 sacks. This means he averaged 1.5 sacks per game. Davis’ disruptive presence was obvious as he forced two fumbles and recovered two.

Dae’Lontea Glover, Sr., Guthrie: Glover can play defensive end or defensive tackle for the Bluejays. He logged 45 tackles, six tackles for loss and six sacks last season as Guthrie reached the Class 5A state quarterfinals.

Zavier Freeman, Sr., Heritage Hall: The younger brother of OU receiver Gavin Freeman, Zavier thrives in a different role. He started on a defensive line that allowed no more than 28 points in any regular-season game last year and contributed to the Chargers’ state title run.

Charlie Ghaniabadi, Sr., Heritage Hall: In an unexpected turn of events, Ghaniabadi scored Heritage Hall’s first touchdown during last season’s state championship game. Metro Christian fumbled, and he landed on the ball in the end zone, setting the tone for a thrilling, high-scoring matchup. This season, Ghaniabadi returns to anchor the D-line as the starting nose guard.

Devin Gillispie II, Jr., Choctaw: Gillispie built the foundation for his high school career at Class 6A-I Edmond Memorial. He arrived at Class 6A-II Choctaw heading into this season, bolstering a defense that is striving for its second consecutive state finals appearance.

Ace Hodges, Sr., Casady: Hodges competes on both sides of the ball, but he received a preferred walk-on opportunity with OU as a defensive tackle. Last season, he had 55 tackles, 19 TFL, 3.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Bergin Kysar, Sr., Edmond Santa Fe: An OU commit, Kysar draws upon his quarterback background to read plays as an edge rusher. He checked in at No. 11 on The Oklahoman’s Super 30 list of the state’s top senior recruits.

Will Smith, Sr., Choctaw: Ranked 10th in the Super 30, Smith can line up nearly anywhere on the field, but he has gained considerable attention as an edge rusher. His Division I offers include Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Tulsa and Washington State.

Naithen Spaulding, Sr., Washington: With the graduation of Hayden Milner, Spaulding is the next leader of Washington’s defensive line. He has received some Division II recruiting interest and is likely to play a key role as the Warriors strive to repeat as Class 2A state champions.

Eric “Tre” Stevenson, Sr., Perkins-Tryon: Appearing on The Oklahoman’s list of top running backs, Stevenson is equally impactful as a defensive end. Last season, his stat line featured 38 tackles, six TFL, five sacks and one forced fumble.

Kevin Shenje, Sr., Deer Creek: The Antlers are reloading at several positions, but Shenje brings experience at defensive end. He constantly found ways to impact games as a junior, recording 54 tackles, 13 TFL and 11 sacks.

Jalen Stuart, Sr., McGuinness: After landing a University of Central Oklahoma offer this summer, Stuart has potential for a standout senior season. He can not only line up as a defensive tackle or defensive end, but also boost the offense at tight end.

Ashton Taylor, Sr., Minco: One of nine returning defensive starters at Minco, Taylor enters his senior year with 150 career tackles. He was named 2022 District A-3 Defensive MVP with 83 tackles, 13 TFL, eight sacks and five forced fumbles.

Russell Zolicoffer, Sr., Mustang: Last season, Zolicoffer helped Mustang consistently limit Class 6A-I offenses on the way to an 8-3 record. He tallied 66 tackles, including 39 solo stops, 11.5 TFL and 2.5 sacks.

